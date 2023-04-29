A pair of first-half wonder goals by Union Omaha after a second yellow for Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC led Los Buhos to a 3-2 win in their return to Werner Park on Saturday, April 29.

After a yellow card in the eighth minute, Stefan Lukic was shown a second yellow and sent off seven minutes later.

A diving save by Rashid Nuhu on a shot from a Northern Colorado free kick one minute earlier kept Union Omaha level.

With a man advantage, Los Buhos dialed up the pressure and earned their own free kick in the 35th minute.

Junior Palacios stepped up and fired a rocket through the Hailstorm wall and into the top left corner of the net as goalkeeper Lalo Delgado was left frozen in place.

Ahead 1-0, Union Omaha kept up the press into stoppage time, and a long cross from Shaft Brewer, Jr., found the head of Pedro Dolabella, who sent a header in the direction of Noe Meza.

The 25-year-old forward then went for the spectacular. Keeping his eye on the ball and back towards goal, Meza chested the ball up, vaulted into the air like a high jumper trying to clear the bar, and brought his right foot over his head, connecting with the ball and sending it into the back of the net for a magnificent bicycle kick goal.

Meza then made it two early in the second half after a header by NoCo hit off the post. In the 56th minute, veteran Luis Gil played a through ball to Meza, who passed a low shot into the back of the net to push the lead to 3-0.

The Hailstorm got a goal back as Trevor Amann was left one-on-one with Nuhu after a defensive error, and the NoCo forward finished easily to cut the deficit to two.

Amann added another goal to heighten the nerves for Union Omaha in the 81st minute. Denying several late chances, the hosts held on for a tense 3-2 win.

Although there are a lot of matches left to play and Los Buhos have two hand on the teams above them, they ended the weekend in fourth in USL League One (8 points, 2-2-1).

Next, Union Omaha plays at Richmond Kickers on Friday, May 5.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, the Owls’ flight in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup ended with a third round 5-1 defeat at MLS side St. Louis City SC, a much earlier end to last year’s quarterfinal run.