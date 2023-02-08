Papillion-La Vista’s head softball coach since 2007, Todd Petersen, was named to the coaching staff of the Heartland Collegiate League in a press release on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Petersen, also the Director of Softball Operations for Nebraska Thunder, joins Travis Unzicker on the staff for the Bombers. They previously coached together with Nebraska Gold.

As a five-time state championship coach with equally as many runner-up appearances, he extended the Monarchs’ state tournament appearance streak to 30 years this season.

“Under his leadership, he has seen 57 players continue to play softball in college,” the release states. “Most notable is 2022 NCAA Freshman of the Year and WCWS National Champion, Jordy Bahl (Oklahoma). Other familiar names include Brooke Dumont (South Dakota State), Karissa Hovinga (Oregon), Courtney Wallace (Nebraska), Maggie Vasa (Iowa) and Madline Vejvoda (Creighton).”

According to their website, HCL is a member of the American College League, and along with the Florida Gulf Coast League (FGCL) and Music City Collegiate League (MCCL) will feature a 25-game schedule, an all-star event, games against the Florida Vibe, international competition and a postseason tournament in its inaugural season.

The team is based in Omaha, where student-athletes will come together to compete in an area that has produced “some of the NCAA’s best softball talent in recent years” in a league with nationwide softball players.