Omaha Gross Catholic was able to force a game two against defending Class B state champion Elkhorn North, but fell short 3-2 in a season-ending defeat at Fricke Field on Wednesday.

Game 1: Omaha Gross 11, Elkhorn North 3

A Connor Capece two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning gave the Cougars a boom in an explosive hitting performance.

The Cougars opened the scoring on an RBI triple by Gabe Hardisty and two-run double by Colby Duncan to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead in the first.

In the fourth inning, Gross poured on the runs as Hardisty drove in another with a single. Alex Kosse was then hit by pitch with the bases loaded, and an error on a fly ball off the bat of Owen Brennan cleared the bases to round out a five-run inning.

Elkhorn North (22-6) 100 011 0 – 3 5 2

Omaha Gross (17-7) 320 510 x – 11 12 3

Game 2: Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Gross 2

In the second inning, Brennan reached third on a slow grounder that was thrown down the right field line into foul territory, and the senior outfielder advanced to third. An RBI groundout by Carson Almgren scored Brennan to open the scoring.

Isaac Bies was dealing on the mound through the first two innings, striking out five batters out of six outs.

The Cougars got runners on second and third with one out in the top of the third, but Ryan Harrahill got out of the jam to hold the deficit at one.

Bies ran into trouble in the fourth, as runs scored on RBI hits by Xavier Cavenaugh, Isaiah Miller and Carson Ripley.

The Cougars had a chance to cut into the lead or tie the game with runners on second and third with one out, but on a fly ball to left, Gabe Hardisty got caught between the bases and was doubled up to end the inning.

Nate Pechar had the same opportunity in the sixth as runners moved up to second and third on a double steal during the at-bat, but a strikeout ended the inning and left the Cougars down to their final three outs.

Gross got a run back on a wild pitch, but fell just short. Even in defeat, the Cougars, led by a group of eight seniors made up mostly of football players who reached the Class B state championship game, solidified their culture.

"We talked about it last year, the group we had last year came in and started to flip the culture," Cougars head coach Jim Hempel said. "It's been seven years since we've been to the state tournament, and those guys came in and showed guys how to work and we got to the tournament. This group solidified the culture.

"They're just such tough competitors, all eight of them. They're on the football team taking that to the state title game, come up a run short of getting us there in baseball. They just know how to compete, know how to fight through adversity and capitalize on what needs to happen to win games. They're great leaders and great winners, and it's a group of guys that have shown the way to so many young guys in our program, and we're extremely proud of all eight of those guys."

Omaha Gross (17-8) 010 000 1 – 2 1 1

Elkhorn North (22-6) 000 300 x – 3 4 2