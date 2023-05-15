Against tough pitching from Creighton Prep on Friday and Grand Island on Monday, Gretna’s bats went cold as their season ended with a 2-0 loss in the Class A state tournament to the Islanders at Werner Park on May 15.

Grand Island senior starter Cohen Evans struck out 13 in Monday’s elimination game as the Dragons hit a wall.

“Offensively we just really couldn't get a whole lot going,” Gretna head coach Jake Wolf said. “Part of that I think is their pitcher, tip your cap to him, he was good and we just struck out too many times and had a couple opportunities. There were some base runners but you know, kind of like the other day, just weren't able to cash in, and it's baseball sometimes.”

One of the best opportunities came when the Dragons got runners on second and third with one out in the top of the fifth. A hard grounder right back up the middle by Connor Cole was snagged by Evans, who looked Hayden Parrish back to third before tossing over to first. Evans then struck out Michael Scheef to get out of the jam.

“We've been doing it most of the year but just couldn't find a big hit here there,” Wolf said. “Their pitcher makes a heck of a play, holds us there and then strikes us out. So yeah, just a matter of (if) two or three at bats just go a little different way. And unfortunately, it didn't go our way this time.”

Wolf said the velocity of Evans’ pitches along with a mix of off-speed stuff caused problems, but most of all, the Dragons had “too many” instances of looking at strikes.

“I think a little bigger zone but I think it was both ways and I don't think we made adjustments all the way up there till the end, which is unfortunate, and too many looking at strike threes. We just need to put more balls in play, have more competitive at bats.”

The Islanders got their runs on a hard liner that got past second baseman Ethan Hermsen in the bottom of the third inning, and that was all they needed in Evans’ 2-hit, complete game shut-out.

With the loss, the Dragons season came to an end, but produced their first trip to the state tournament since 2019.

“These guys definitely earned their opportunity to get here and once you're here, anything can happen,’ Wolf said. “You put yourselves in a good position, and we did, and we just unfortunately didn't play quite as well as we had been, and it can end pretty quick when you’re playing those better teams.”

Led by a good group of seniors, Gretna’s season ended early but was overall a success.

“We were all hoping we would be here a little bit longer but looking back at it, reflecting, (we) came up a little short, but overall it's a good season, a good group to be around.”

Gretna (22-10) .......... 000 000 0 – 0 2 1

Grand Island (13-10) .. 002 000 x – 2 5 1

Class B: Omaha Gross 13, Platte Valley 2 (6 inn.)

In the Class B state tournament at Tal Anderson Field, the Cougars got RBIs from nine different batters as a 6-run sixth kept the season alive.

Pinch hitters Isaac Bies and Casey Braun both drove in two runs each, while Connor Capece delivered 4.2 innings on the mound with two earned runs and four strikeouts. Charlie Yeshnowski relieved the Creighton commit, setting down all four batters he faced.

Omaha Gross (16-7) 302 206 x -- 13 12 0

Platte Valley (13-12) 002 000 x -- 2 3 4