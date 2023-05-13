Once starting pitcher Ethan Loffer settled down, Platteview got production from around the lineup and capitalized on errors by Douglas County West in a 7-1 win for their first-ever state tournament win in the Class C first round at Tal Anderson Field on Saturday.

“I liked our energy. The energy was off the charts today,” Trojans head coach Bryan Dutcher said. “We talked to them before the game several times about just trying to settle down (in the) first couple innings. I thought we were pretty amped up as you would expect them to be the very first time. So once we settled in a little bit, I thought we did a lot of good things.”

Junior starting pitcher Ethan Loffer especially was charged up, but experience in big innings helped him settle down after the first inning.

The Falcons opened the scoring with an RBI single up the middle by Cael Dembinski in the top of the first. But the Trojans were quick to respond as Alex Draper drove in Keegan Stobbe with a single to right-center.

“So (I) talked to him, after the first thing about that being our worst inning,” Dutcher said. “And then I think he kind of calmed down after that and settled down and did what he does, (which) is dominate the strike zone and get after guys. He's only a junior but he's pitched a lot of big innings.”

Both Loffer and Will Reeves (DC West) settled in after rocky first innings, setting down the batters they faced in order in the second and third.

Loffer got out of a jam in the fourth, and the Trojans bats – or at least, their base runners – capitalized.

Stobbe led off the inning with a single, and advanced to second on an error on a pick-off attempt. Alex Jones drove him in with an RBI single to right, and moved up to third on a double by Nathan Thomas. Two passed balls in three pitches brought in both Jones and Thomas as Platteview held a 4-1 lead heading into the fifth.

The Trojans added two more to their lead on a wild pitch followed by an RBI single by Thomas to increase their lead to five.

Stobbe rounded out the scoring with an RBI groundout in the sixth as Platteview earned their first-ever state tournament win by a final score of 7-1.

Duthcer said the Trojans know that to compete and win games at state – even in their first appearance – they need to have contributions from the whole lineup.

“Whether that's getting a bunt down or moving a guy up, any production out of anybody in the lineup is good for us. So the lineup was strong throughout today. We got to keep competing. We're going to continue to see really good pitching in the whole tournament. We've talked a lot about our mindset at the plate and then trying to be productive every time.”

Playing in the inaugural Class C state tournament, Dutcher added that the extra eight spots is “really awesome” for teams who had been just on the outside looking in like Platteview.

“With the bigger Class B that was last year, it was pretty difficult to get into that final eight. (The) top of Class B is loaded with good teams. So I think it's just awesome to see some of the other teams represented and to show that there's good baseball going all the way through the state.”

Platteview advances to play No. 1 Malcolm on Monday at Fricke Field, first pitch at 4 p.m. DC West, meanwhile, faces Omaha Concordia at 10 a.m. Monday at Fricke Field.

Douglas County West (15-8) .. 100 000 0 – 1 4 2

Platteview (14-10) …………… 100 321 x – 7 6 1