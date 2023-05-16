Alex Draper had a huge day at the plate to keep Platteview alive in the Class C state tournament, while Omaha Gross had a well-balanced effort to get a win over Beatrice in B.

Omaha Gross 5, Beatrice 2

Beatrice got on the board first on an RBI single by pitcher Deagan Nelson, but the Cougars capitalized on a couple of errors to take a 3-1 lead in the second inning. Colby Duncan reached first base on an error that scored Carson Almgren as Duncan collided with the Orangemen first baseman.

Owen Brennan then drove a fly ball to deep right, as Joshua Buhr made a good adjustment in right for the out, but Alex Kosse scored easily from third, and on an error on the throw to home, Duncan also scored.

An RBI single by Colby Duncan provided an insurance run in the top of the sixth.

"We got some big at-bats," Gross head coach Jim Hempel said, after the Cougars followed a 13-run performance with five on Tuesday.

"One through nine here for these last few games, we've had guys really locked in and they've been having good ABs. We talked about if we don't strike out, we put the ball in play, and hit a few hard, we're gonna win a lot of games because our defense is good and our pitching has been really good this year."

Starting pitcher Joseph Rempe was pulled after 5.1 innings of one-run ball for Jack Miller with two runners on and one out in the bottom of the inning.

"We told Joe we had to have him go deep into this game," Hempel said. "He hadn't thrown this whole week, and he went out and gave us everything he had, just gutted it out. (He) gave up that early run and then just settled in which, that's been his career. He's beaten a lot of big teams over the last two years."

Using a "very manageable" curveball, Rempe commanded the zone and put the Cougars in a position for Miller to come in and finish the win.

After getting a strikeout, Miller induced the final out to keep the Cougars lead at 4-1.

An Almgren sacrifice fly added some room to the Gross lead, but the drama didn’t end there in the seventh.

On a play at the plate, Rempe trucked into the Beatrice catcher Noah Jobman after running through third on a single to left, and was tossed from the game, igniting some shouts from both benches but without escalating further.

Rempe will miss the first game but not the second (if necessary) against Elkhorn North tomorrow.

"Curious to see some video of that. So I wasn't real happy about that. I understand the out call but the ejection I thought was a little questionable with the catcher coming up the line in a split second. You don't have any options. You're gonna have contact in a play like that. So it's unfortunate that we will lose him for the first game."

Miller shut the door in the bottom of the inning for a second straight Cougars win to earn his school record-tying fourth save of the season.

"We didn't want anybody else out there other than Joe and then Jack Miller does what Jack does. He tied coach Peters' spring record for saves, and that was his fourth one today, and he's been wanting to get on the big board up at school, so that would be able to get him on. So he's pretty excited about that."

Omaha Gross next plays Elkhorn North on Wednesday at 10 a.m. back at Fricke Field. A loss to the Wolves would end the season, while a win would set up a win-or-go-home for both teams, the winner advancing to the Class B state championship game on Friday at Tal Anderson Field at 4 p.m.

Om. Gross (17-7) … 030 001 1 – 5 6 0

Beatrice (15-10) ….. 100 000 1 – 1 5 2

Platteview 12, Conc./BT/OCA 1 (6 inn.)

A bases-clearing double and three-run homer by Alex Draper provided the bulk of the offense for the Trojans in their second win of the state tournament to advance to face Malcolm for a second time at Millard North on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

After Draper emptied the bases in the second, Dezmond Straatman drove in two more with a single to right in the third, and the lead ballooned to seven as Draper was hit by pitch with the bases loaded.

Draper was then driven in on a sac fly by Nathan Thomas, and another from Keegan Stobbe scored the Trojans ninth run of the game.

The senior Trojan then effectively hit a walk-off three-run shot to right to earn Platteview a mercy-rule win.

Conc./BT/OCA (11-15) .. 000 001 x – 0 0 1

Platteview (15-11) …….. 133 014 x – 12 13 1