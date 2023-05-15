Tanner Hosick limited Papillion-La Vista South from the mound, and Tyler Jeffus delivered a couple of RBI hits as Bellevue West kept their season alive by knocking off the Titans 5-1 in a Class A State elimination game on Monday.

“They didn't give us too many opportunities,” Titans head coach Bill Lynam said. “When we had our opportunities, we couldn't get that big hit, that two-out hit or the hit to keep the rally going.”

For the Thunderbirds, head coach Jason Shockey said the junior Hosick was “outstanding” and helped get some of the momentum started from the pitchers’ mound.

“Tip my hat to him, man. I mean, he made some big-time pitches and in some big-time situations, and just kind of when they started to get a little bit of momentum, he would make a pitch to get us out of the situation. So that, and then I thought our defense was really good too,” Shockey said. “(First baseman Colin) Pitzer makes two or three very good catches along the side, Jeffus makes the catch against the wall in foul territory and throws it in to keep the guy at second base. I mean, it was a much more sound game today all the way around.”

Senior Jeffus opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single to drive in leadoff hitter Drew Grego. The Titans tied the game in the third on an RBI single by Danny Wallace, but Jeffus jump-started a three-run bottom half with a triple to deep right-center field to regain the lead.

“Teams pitch him tough, (he’s a) big, physical, strong guy and hitting in the middle of the order,” Shockey said. “Him being willing to hit the ball, essentially, where it's pitched, to stay on the ball just a little bit longer. And yeah, I mean, he was outstanding for us.”

Bellevue West junior Nick Riggs drove in Jeffus with a hard single that got past second baseman Charlie Pile, and an errant throw down to third on a stolen base by Riggs made it a 4-1 T-Birds lead.

On the bump, Hosick pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball, before handing the rubber over to Bryce Woodard.

“I love the way we competed, battled, never gave in, but we've got to find a way to score some more runs and their pitcher did a really nice job of mixing things up and making big pitches when he needed to,” Lynam said

The Titans were able to muster just one run during the State tournament, for which Lynam said he didn't think his players were nervous, but said baseball is a game of mental toughness.

“It’s just a constant battle of that mental toughness and showing up every day and every at bat and competing and I thought we did that every (day), all season long. I thought we competed really well. I enjoyed the season and the season was a huge success. We've got to find a way just to keep on moving forward and win in the close games.”

Papillion-La Vista South (21-11) .. 001 000 0 – 1 7 5

Bellevue West (19-11) …………… 103 001 x – 5 5 2