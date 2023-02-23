LINCOLN -- Landon Orth finished third and Zach Shaddy fifth at the 2023 NSAA Boys State Diving Championships on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Papillion-La Vista/Papilion-La Vista South senior Orth was proud of his performance, though it was a step down from finishing second at state last year.

"Not as well it's not what I hoped but I'm still extremely proud. I couldn't be happier," he said.

Orth said his strongest dive was a front 2.5 pike with a "very clean" entry.

"I jumped it up, which I don't usually do," Orth said.

Where the Lafayette commit thought he fell short from finishing in the top two -- though the margin was more than 30 points -- with a "messed-up approach" during his reverse 2.5 dive.

"But I still think I put it down pretty well, so I'm pretty proud of it," he said.

Ahead of going across the country -- roughly a 17-hour drive -- to Easton, Pa. to dive for the Leopards in the Patriot League, Orth is both nervous and excited.

"I'm extremely nervous, but also extremely excited because it's gonna be a brand new experience, new coach, all new teammates, but I'm also scared to leave home," he admitted.

For Shaddy, the fifth-place finish is also a step down from fourth last year, and the Thunderbirds senior was emotional afterwards as he embraced his parents.

"It was going good, was going great, looking really promising," Shaddy said. "I don't know what happened, I don't remember it, but just came off the board, didn't feel good. I usually just truck it like no matter how the hurdle is, but it wasn't good enough, so (I'm) disappointed."

But Shaddy was also quick to say he is looking forward to being a Hokie next year.

"I am so excited and so proud of myself for just all the work that was put in and how it's sort of just unfolded. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity from the people at Virginia Tech and I'm ready to get out there and ready to start training. It's gonna be really good."

At state on Thursday, Shaddy was similar to Orth in saying his best dive was the front flip 2.5 pike, while adding the front 3.5 in warm-ups was "crazy good."

Girls

Maddy Vukov unexpectedly made the final cut as a freshman for Gross-Ralston at Thursday's Girls State Diving Championships, as did PLV-PLVS Lily Sherman after just missing last year.

"It was big that I got all 11 dives," Vukov said. "At first I didn't even think I was going to make it to state earlier on in the year. So being able to do all 11 is really big."

"She had a fantastic freshman year," Gross-Ralston head coach Charlie Petrosik added. "She's got a really high ceiling and I can't wait to see what the next three years of high school diving bring for her. She came in with a considerate amount of talent and she's got a lot of poise when she dives."

For Vukov, the tone was set by her second dive, which put her temporarily into first place with a total of 72.85.

"It was really good, it kind of gave me like a boost of confidence. And it gave me a in a better mood, not as nervous."

Vukov finished 16th in the final round with 325.95 points, while sophomore Sherman made up for missing last year's cut by nine points by finishing 12th with 357.75. She was in position for a medal, but had an incomplete dive on the ninth dive -- first after final cut -- and was left to catch back up.

Sherman's PLV-PLVS teammate, freshman Samantha Maca, missed the first cut.