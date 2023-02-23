LINCOLN -- Maddy Vukov unexpectedly made the final cut as a freshman for Gross-Ralston at Thursday's NSAA Girls State Diving Championships, as did PLV-PLVS Lily Sherman after just missing last year.

"It was big that I got all 11 dives," Vukov said. "At first I didn't even think I was going to make it to state earlier on in the year. So being able to do all 11 is really big."

"She had a fantastic freshman year," Gross-Ralston head coach Charlie Petrosik added. "She's got a really high ceiling and I can't wait to see what the next three years of high school diving bring for her. She came in with a considerate amount of talent and she's got a lot of poise when she dives."

For Vukov, the tone was set by her second dive, which put her temporarily into first place with a total of 72.85.

"It was really good, it kind of gave me like a boost of confidence. And it gave me a in a better mood, not as nervous."

Vukov finished 16th in the final round with 325.95 points, while sophomore Sherman made up for missing last year's cut by nine points by finishing 12th with 357.75. She was in position for a medal, but had an incomplete dive on the ninth dive -- first after final cut -- and was left to catch back up.

Sherman's PLV-PLVS teammate, freshman Samantha Maca, narrowly missed the first cut.

Boys diving begins roughly around 2 p.m., likely to start later after the girls' competition went long.