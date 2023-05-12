Shift in formation was needed for Gretna, but confidence drove them through to a 1-0 win over Omaha Westside on Friday to advance to their third straight Class A final.

"We had to shift formation a little bit," Dragons head coach Chace Hutchison said. "We wanted more width, we felt like the wide areas is where we had strength, and the central areas is where they were excelling. So you got to change the formation a little bit, had to change our subbing patterns.

"And then ultimately it was getting our heads up and making the right paths at the right time and winning 50-50 (balls). And knowing that we are going to have to be physical, anticipating that, so we made a couple adjustments at half, and the girls implemented it. And it wasn't perfect, but it worked."

For players like Ava Makovicka, preparation from before kickoff set the stage for playing through the Westside challenge.

"Before we started the game, we all got a piece of tape and coach told us, he's like, I want you all to be confident this game and to write confidence on your wrist because that's what we really needed going into this game," the senior midfielder said.

After a first half in which the Dragons out-shot the Warriors 4-1 but couldn't get one past the defense, confidence was what Makovicka had when she took a shot from over 30 yards out.

Seeing Westside goalkeeper Delani Daubman well off her line, Makovicka took a swing of her leg and firing an arching shot that found the back of the net just shy of the hour mark.

"I think definitely that (confidence) and like I said, seeing that goal open and trusting myself to put that in. I think that's definitely what helped."

"When we catch the goalie out, the girls know that if you see the play, make the play. You got it, full trust," Hutchison said. "So she did, and even on a yellow card when some adversity went her way, she went in and she made a big play for a team like a senior leader does, someone that's been on the stage a lot."

Makovicka also had to play smart after picking up a yellow card a few minutes into the second half, but Hutchison was confident she would take advantage when her moment came, and she did by scoring the winning goal.

"Her freshman year was canceled. So she's a three-year, would-have-been four-year starter. All three years, Metro champion, and then three years being in the state title game. These are her moments, for a lot of our seniors, for a lot of our players, these are their moments. And those are the plays that get you to a championship game, that some other teams might not make.

Along with Makovicka, senior captain Anna Harris has been one of the seniors leading the way, directing the back line.

"My main role is directing the backline and telling them when to step, where to step to and all that. And it's also crucial that I know when to step and who's covering me and I let them know how to shift and everything."

Harris thought the Dragons started a "little off," but turned things around in the second half.

"But I think in the second half, we really came to play and stepped up to a level that we know how to and connected a lot more."

Being a senior captain, returning to another state championship game with a chance to three-peat is "very special."

"The last (two) years have obviously meant the world to me, but being a leader and actually knowing I have contributed my whole heart to this, it means a lot more. It's amazing."

The win marks 44 straight for the Dragons, but the next is the most important as they go for the first three-peat since Omaha Marian did it twice between 1998-2003.

Omaha Marian (16-4) .. 0 0 -- 0

Gretna (20-0) ............. 0 1 -- 1