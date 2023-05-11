"I can venture to say that not one girl on the squad wrote 'Make it to state' (in their preseason goals)," Omaha Gross head coach Rick Yanovich said. "So it's great, great work, great season, and we exceeded our expectations and are very proud of the girls today."

The Cougars truly exceeded expectations this season, turning a 3-12 season last year into an 8-7 final record and a trip to the state tournament.

In that appearance, the Cougars faced a tough No. 1 Omaha Duchesne team that possessed the ball well and broke down the Gross defense.

"(Duchesne is) just a great team, possess the ball well," Yanovich said. "They came out quick, pressured the ball, we settled in pretty well, had a couple chances, the game was on the edge for a long time until they finished it off. So great game by both sides."

With the resistant defending of Riley Teeter, Mackenzie Serow, Martha Yanovich and Sage Wehrbein, sophomore goalkeeper Mayse Fritz was also a brick wall for the Cougars for the first 50 minutes of the match. Even though she went down with an injury in the second half, Fritz came back and put in a solid effort even in defeat.

"She was the backbone today," the Gross head coach said. "She kept us in the game. She's improved all season, over the last two years. She's really improved, so proud of her heart and courage. And yeah, she was MVP today."

The first breakthrough for the Cardinals came in the 50th minute, as Fritz was caught off her line and Claire Quattrocchi made her pay with the opening goal.

Going down hard around the 65th minute, Fritz was forced to exit the action, and the Cardinals got another in the back of the net via Tatum Vaughan as a layoff pass was deflected right to her by the Cougars defense.

Fritz returned, but the Cardinals wrapped up their quarterfinal win with a goal by June Mullen when the Cougars struggled to clear the ball.

But simply getting to the state tournament was a major achievement for the Cougars, and leaves a taste for more.

"The girls just believed I mean, we keep it simple," Yanovich said. "We just talked about putting the work in, doing the simple things and just never quit. And yeah, they gave it all 80 minutes, every single game and got good results. Today we didn't, but we'll be back next year."

Looking ahead to next year, Gross loses just two seniors -- though both Sage Wehrbein and C.C. Cronin leave big holes -- but believe they can return back to Morrison Stadium.

"We've got girls coming in, we've got girls in the squad. Again, they've got the taste right now and they want to be back."

Om. Gross (8-7) ......... 0 0 -- 0

Om. Duchesne (15-3) .. 0 3 -- 3