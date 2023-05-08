OMAHA -- Mikey Stukenholtz bagged a hat trick as Gretna dominated Lincoln East 8-1, while Papillion-La Vista South charged ahead of Lincoln Southeast in a 4-0 win on Monday at Morrison Stadium.

Gretna 8, Lincoln East 1

The Dragons blazed ahead of the Spartans early with a pair of goals inside the first eight minutes as Maguire Perkins assisted on one and scored the other.

"The biggest thing was the first ten minutes of how we started," Gretna head coach Tyler Ortlieb said. "We talked about it before we came out, and we knew we were going to play a little bit more direct the first ten... When you can throw the first punch, it eliminates some of the other back and forth and we struggled with that all season, there's only been about a handful of games that we've actually thrown the first punch."

In the third minute, Perkins sent a pass across goal from the left side, finding Colin McClung for the opener. Less than five minutes later, with the Dragons continuing to knock on the door with shots off the post or blocked on the goal line, Perkins fired into the top right corner of the net for a 2-0 Gretna lead.

Mikey Stukenholtz added to the lead with a slotted shot in the 24th minute, and scored again two minutes later for a lightning-quick brace. A Spartans own goal from a Gretna corner kick made it five first-half goals for the Dragons, and then Stukenholtz made it a first-half hat trick as a shot by Tommy Sowinski was pushed out by Brayden Bouwens right to the feet of the UNO commit, who said staying wide was the key.

"It's a big field, so it's easy to isolate people. And so just staying wide, and then usually split the isolation and running to the goal," he said. "I think this game helped us with the motivation, knowing that we can finish and that we can beat teams like that."

Brett Perkins capped the Gretna goals from open play with a beautiful arching shot that curved into the top left corner of the net. Gretna surrendered a goal from the spot, but got one back off the foot of Parker Poole for a dominant 8-1 win to advance back to the state semifinals on Friday at noon.

Papillion-La Vista South 2, Lincoln Southeast 0

Junior left back Brodie Anderson opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in terrific fashion. Anderson chested the ball and volleyed a right-footed shot from outside the box and into the back of the net. Royceon Skogerboe doubled the lead in the 25th minute, and Colin Macke scored his 20th goal of the season to make it 3-0.

Macke assisted fellow senior Drew Darnold early in the second half, but the Knights responded with a pair of goals to make things sweaty for the Titans. After last year's collapse after leading Omaha Bryan 2-0, nerves might've crept in but the Titans silenced those.

"We just knew that second half, those first ten minutes usually for us aren't the best, so we knew if we got one in the first ten that that game was over and (we) put one away and just knew the game was over from there."

Titans head coach Dave Lawrence said holding a two-goal lead is something they've worked on extensively.

"That's something we've worked on all year. Just continuing to put pressure on, not letting teams get back into it. Because once that happens, anything can happen. So yeah, it's good for them to keep their foot on the gas and keep going and to put that third one ahead."

However, Papio South never wavered and Quintin Dewitt slid a pass through on goal to Macke, who finished off his brace to make it 5-2 Titans.

For the Titans, it was gratifying to finally get over the quarterfinal hump after a decade of falling short.

"We've been a top 10 team every year, sometimes hopped in the top five. We've made it to state several times, but have never gotten over that hump. So it was nice to kind of kill that," Lawrence said.

Papio South takes on No. 1 Gretna at noon Friday at Morrison Stadium.