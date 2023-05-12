A couple of key moments in the first half dictated Gretna’s 6-1 win over Papillion-La Vista South in the state semifinals at Morrison Stadium on Friday to make their second straight state title match.

Most of the first 40 minutes were even, as both teams went end-to-end and the Titans forged chances, the best of which came when Colin Macke chipped Dragons senior goalkeeper Curtis Oberg in the 12th minute.

But senior center back Morgan Figi was able to track down the ball inches before it crossed the goal line.

"I honestly I didn't even know (what happened)," Figi said. "That was probably the craziest part of the game because I didn't know that kid was gonna come into my back shoulder and nobody told me, so when I turned and I saw him run and take that shot and I was like, we're gonna have to bring out the hall to get this one out."

Instead of being down 1-0, the clearance fell to the feet of junior Mikey Stukenholtz, who exploded like a bolt of lightning down the right side of the field before laying a pass off to senior Tommy Sowinski, who finished off the counter attack for a 1-0 Dragons lead just seconds after they might have trailed.

The Titans had a couple of other chances, one on a shot by junior Parker Hylok from outside the box that was saved by Oberg. Then, Gretna promptly hit Papio South for back-to-back goals.

Stukenholtz did what he does best: sped past the outside of the defense, and then dribbled around Titans junior Darrell James and slid as he passed a shot into the back of the net.

"I felt like we came into the game those first 20 minutes, I felt like we were playing really well and played right with him," Titans head coach Dave Lawrence said. "But yet, they kicked the ball up to Mikey and he runs by us two or three times and get shots on goal. It's a really tough (challenge to defend)."

Less than one minute later, Stukenholtz did the same, this time passing back to Sowinski, who fired his second goal into the net. In a match that easily could have been 3-2 or 3-3, Gretna went into halftime up three goals to nil.

"When the ball goes to Brett (Perkins), it's automatically like it's gonna go to someone else's feet," Figi said. "He's been the king of assists all season long. Honestly, we really like to use Mikey on the outside, we call him a pace merchant. He'll use his pace against everybody and we love that. And then Mac (Maguire Perkins), he just knows how to finish it off. So can't complain about any of that."

Sowinski finished off his hat trick in the 54th minute as Gretna put the game beyond any doubt.

"The pace and the talent of some of the guys I play with, it's unreal," Sowinski said. "We're all really good players. And I gotta give props to my teammates for being able to set me up and and those chances and the pace at which we attack and counter attack is really dangerous."

Ian Jones added to the tally after Macke pulled a goal back for Papio South for a 6-1 final.

In their first two games at Morrison, the Dragons outscored opponents 14-2.

"We've got multiple options," Ortlieb said. "Not everyone's gonna play their best every single game, so the nice thing is you've got options, it's not always on Mac and Mikey's shoulders to score. It's on all of them."

Papio South's season comes to a close with a final record of 15-6 and their first win at state in 11 years, leaving Lawrence "very pleased" with the season.

"It means a lot," Lawrence said. "We're always trying to get better, and making it three of the last four years we've played (at state) has made us realize that we belong here, that we we've built a culture of winning over the last ten years, but still couldn't get over that hump. So to make it these these three of the last four, and to have some success ago a little bit further, just means a ton to these boys and the boys have coached over the last 10 years who built that culture."

Gretna advances to Tuesday's state championship final at 8 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista South (15-6) .. 0 1 -- 1

Gretna (15-3) ......................... 3 3 -- 6