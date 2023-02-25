Papillion-La Vista/PLV-South packed the consolation finals of the 2023 NSAA Swimming State Championships on Saturday, with two winners and several top-four finishes.

Keira Promes just missed the cut for the finals by a tick under two-tenths of a second, but was able to make up for it by winning the girls 100-yard butterfly in Saturday’s consolation finals. Promes' time (1:00.14) was .35 seconds better than Elsie Maxwell (Lincoln Northeast).

Also from PLV-PLVS, Miles Graham finished tenth overall (second in consolation) in the test of versatility: the boys 200 individual medley. Graham (2:00.21) finished .07 behind eighth place, and improved his prelim time by nearly a full second.

Cody Gross followed his Papio teammates with a third-place finish in the boys 100 fly consolation.

Gross and Graham completed the opening and anchor legs (Evan Click and Noah Doane the middle legs) as the Papio boys won the 400 free relay consolation final. The relay took nearly two seconds off their prelim time.

Gretna’s lone day-two representatives, the girls 200 medley relay (Reese Naylon, Emma Brophy, Juliana Anderson, Lily Matya) finished fifth, while PLV-PLVS (Charlotte Gifford, Emily Mazur, K. Promes, Chloe Brady) were seventh.

From Bellevue West, the boys 200 relay (Ryan Bartlett, Nathan Nixon, Caleb Decker, Joey Hug) wrapped up their state tournament with an eighth-place finish, behind PLV-PLVS (Evan Click, Noah Doane, Gross, Graham) in fourth.

The Papio co-op rounds out the day in the boys 400 free relay consolation final after finishing two seconds outside the finals.

Here are the full results from Saturday's finals:

Girls 200 Medley relay: Gretna (Reese Naylon, Emma Brophy, Juliana Anderson, Lily Matya) 13th, PLV-PLVS (Charlotte Gifford, Emily Mazur, Keira Promes, Chloe Brady) 15th

Boys 200 relay: PLV-PLVS (Evan Click, Noah Doane, Cody Gross, Miles Graham) 12th, BW (Ryan Bartlett, Nathan Nixon, Caleb Decker, Joey Hug) 16th

Boys 200 IM: Graham (PLV-PLVS) 10th

Girls 50 free: Leah Erlbacher (PLV-PLVS) 12th

Girls 100 fly: K. Promes (PLV-PLVS) 9th (cons. winner)

Boys 100 fly: Gross (PLV-PLVS) 11th

Girls 100 free: Erlbacher (PLV-PLVS) 15th

Girls 200 free relay: PLV-PLVS (Brady, I. Promes, Sheridan Conroy, Erlbacher) 11th

Boys 200 free relay: PLV-PLVS (Gross, Click, Doane, Graham) 11th

Girls 100 back: Gifford (PLV-PLVS) 15th

Boys 100 back: Doane (PLV-PLVS) 15th

* Just missed: Bartlett (BW) 17th in prelims, Click (PLV-PLVS) 18th

Girls 400 free relay: PLV-PLVS (Erlbacher, I. Promes, Conroy, K. Promes) 11th

Boys 400 free relay: PLV-PLVS (Gross, Graham, Doane, Click) 9th (cons. winner)