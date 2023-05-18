In February, Papillion-La Vista South senior Caiden Fredrick lost his mom, Stephanie, to cancer. Since, he dedicated the season in her memory and won his second consecutive Class A boys discus state championship.

“This means so much more to me,” Fredrick said. “In February this year, I lost my mom to cancer. And last year (when) I won, she was the first one to come up to me and congratulate me, so hard to not have her here, but I dedicated my whole season to her this year. So I did it all for her man. It means so much.”

After winning the state championship again this year at Omaha Burke with a throw of 195-foot-2, Fredrick was surrounded by a strong support staff.

“It means a lot to have all my supporters and family and friends. I'm very, very gracious for the generosity of everyone, so I really appreciate them.”

All but one of Fredrick’s final six throws were over 184 feet, with his last high school throw going 186-foot-10.

“I just went out, had fun, you know, I wasn't really too nervous. So it was just kind of focused a little bit. Wasn't really trying to think too much, just doing what I do.”

Even after losing the person he called his biggest supporter, the memory of his mom drove Fredrick to his success this year.

“I know that she was always watching me and I know that she was always proud of me no matter what I do. So just going out, having fun, being the best I can be.”

Fredrick also placed second in the shot put (61-foot-10.25) on Wednesday, and owns the Papio South school records for single-season and career points.