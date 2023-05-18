Papillion-La Vista South freshman Katie Shafer is not only no longer a surprise, but a state champion in the girls 400 meters after winning at Thursday's State Championship Track & Field meet.

Winning with a time of 56.39 at Omaha Burke, Shafer edged out friend and competitor, Gretna junior Brooke Rose, whom she embraced first after crossing the finish line.

"I met her a few weeks ago our first race together and it was just like you know what, good luck. I know you're a good runner. We just have this friendship because our race together."

In the race itself, Shafer said she was explosive and got out of the blocks as fast as she could.

Capping an impressive freshman season and capturing gold, Shafer said she felt she could do better as the season progressed.

"I just felt like I could do better. And I've had this potential building up. I have so much good competition going on. My family. My team knew I could do it. I needed to get the mental aspect going on. I just ran my best."

Being part of the Titans' first-ever state team championship was also special.

"Our team is so good together. We work together well, even when things don't go right. We're like, you know what, this isn't the end. And we just got ourselves first."

In her first season in charge for the Papio South girls, head coach Ashleigh Kitrell said Shafer was outstanding as part of a bigger group of freshmen.

"We had so many different options for her and just with the way the season went, her being a freshman and wanting her to have the best first experience at the state meet ,and three events was enough. She was more than excited. She was all in, and it was just a blessing for her to be able to finish the anchor leg (of the 4x400 relay) because she didn't get to run the four-by-four too many times. So that was super exciting."