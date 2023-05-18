Papillion-La Vista junior Jesse Malone didn’t expect to be here, but he stands undefeated and a Class A state champion in the boys 110-meter hurdles after winning at Omaha Burke on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

“It just came out of nowhere. I mean, I couldn't be more excited,” Malone said. “I didn't even think (I could) not gonna lie. I was kind of in my head, and all it took was pushing through that. I felt so fast in between those hurdles. At the very start, I saw that I was ahead and I said, ‘I gotta keep it.’ And that's what kept me going. That's an undefeated season. No, I haven't lost a 110 this year.”

After finishing fifth last year, Malone was able to consistently stay ahead of the pack this year, winning every race in the 110 hurdles, but faced stiff competition in Jack Dahlgren (Kearney) and Dash Bauman. Earlier this season, Malone tied Bauman to the hundredth of a second.

“It was that start. I mean, I really was working on my start and quick feet in between (hurdles), I've been drilling that the past few weeks. And doing that, I think is what got me there. Practice makes perfect.”

Finishing off an “amazing” journey with a perfect ending is something Malone was grateful for.

“It’s been amazing. I mean, obviously, I need to take into consideration how blessed I am genetically. Because I just don't really have anything else to say. I mean, it's just I'm speechless, honestly, because I just didn't think I'd make it this far. So being able to stay on top like that though, it's just having my family back there having I think the most supportive team in the whole state here by my side. So I think that's really all it is.”