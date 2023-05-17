Day one at the State Track & Field meet hosted by Omaha Burke on Wednesday produced several medalists and one state champion from The Times’ coverage area.

Papillion-La Vista senior Dannika Rees was a state champion in the Class A girls discus with a throw of 133-foot-5. Audrey Wilcoxson (Gretna, junior), Caroline Carrico (PLV, senior) and Clare Ullery (PLV South, senior) also medaled in third, sixth and eighth, respecitively.

Platteview senior Kennedy Karschner got things started with a throw of 123-foot-4 to place seventh in Class B.

Fellow Trojan Jaxon Adams, sophomore, placed second in the Class B boys high jump, clearing the bar at 6-foot-4. Bellevue West junior Dae’vonn Hall cleared the bar at 6-foot-6 to tie for second in the Class A event.

In the Class A girls long jump, Papillion-La Vista South placed third and fourth, as Zaidah Lightener (18-foot-5.25) and Rome Bridger (17-foot-7.5) picked up 11 points combined for the team-favorite Titans. In Class B, Omaha Gross senior Maria Connealy medaled for the second straight season with a sixth-place finish.

Also from the Titans, senior Caiden Fredrick came up just short of Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos for the second straight state tournament, throwing 61-foot-10.25 in the boys shot put. Cappos set a state tournament meet record at 63-foot-9.75.

With just two track event finals, Papillion-La Vista finished second in the girls 4x800 (9:30.72; Kara Haffke, Becca Campbell, Grace Colbert, Alexis Chadek) ahead of the Titans (9:33.29; Bethany Schuhmacher, Kaitlyn Swartz, Marissa Garcia, Karli Swanson). Bellevue West picked up three team points in sixth (9:53.52; Kara Muller, Natalie McNamara, Elise Curtis, Elly Dow). In Class B, Platteview medaled in eighth (9:56.39; Lydia Stewart, Brooklyn Stehlik, Hannah Tagel, Olivia Lawrence).

In the boys 4x800 relays, Papio South placed sixth (8:01.71; Victor Garza, Dalan Hochstein, Quin Karas, Michael Stamps) and Gretna seventh (8:02.01; Cole Dobberstein, Nolan Ienn, Cole Johnson, Braden Lofquest).

Kaitlyn Swartz (PLV South) and Kara Muller (Bellevue West) placed fourth and sixth in the Class A girls 3200.