One more win. That’s all that separates six wrestlers in Sarpy and Cass counties from achieving greatness and becoming state champions.

Papillion-La Vista freshman Addie Graser (135) and junior Emma Stice (145) will have the opportunity to reach the pinnacle of girls wrestling, as will Kylee Plowman (115) from Conestoga.

For Stice, it’s a chance for redemption after falling short last year.

“It’s a super big deal. I never expected to be here. And I'm really, really proud of myself for making it this far this year, especially with last year, I failed to achieve my goal. It’s right there.”

With an 11-4 win, Stice earned three takedowns, a reversal and three back points.

“I really thought about what I wanted to act like when I was out there,” Stice said. “I tried to get as confident as I could, be myself as much as I could. And I tried to convince myself that I can win any match no matter who I'm against, and I think that really helped me to accomplish it.”

And to see her Monarch teammate and practice partner, Graser, reach the final as well gives Stice tremendous pride.

“So proud of her. Especially as a freshman, being able to do this with her (as) practice partners. That's a really big deal, because that means we're pushing each other outside of practice.”

Graser herself said she was crying after recording a late takedown of close friend Zoey Barber (Omaha Westside).

“I start crying because I was like, wow, this is really happening. In the finals, at state. It was overwhelming, made my heart skip a beat.”

Graser knew she had limited time left, but also knew she had to make a move.

“I had to hold on if I wanted to win the match and be able to wrestle in the championship match,” Graser said. “I got my energy up because I knew I had to be the one pushing the pace, I had to be the one to get the points and win the match.”

Rounding out the three area state finalists, Plowman pinned her semifinal opponent late in the first round. She said keeping her mind right was the key to advancing to the final, which she is “really hyped” for.

“There was a couple situations where I was a little scared that she was out-strengthening me, out-techniquing me. I kept telling myself over and over, I'm not gonna fail. This is what I'm going to do. I'm going to get to the state finals.”

Sporting hair dyed pink in support of cancer awareness – a decision reached as general outreach but also because of family members and others around with cancer – along with her brother, Carter, and teammate Maggie Fiene, who lost in the semifinals by 14-9 decision.

“I think that last year, everyone else bleached their hair, and then I convinced my brother and then all the boys and then Maggie just kind of went, hey, they wanted to be included. It was kind of a beautiful moment, supporting everyone that we can.”

For the boys, Abdi Unle (106, Omaha Bryan) got things started with a 7-1 decision, recording an early takedown and keeping up the pressure. Quick feet were the key for Unle.

“I have one of the highest pace, especially at 106. So if I moved my feet the whole time, moved my hands, they can't really keep up with me.”

After finishing fifth last year, earning a trip to the state final means a lot for Unle, and the emotions were evident by the reaction from Bears head coach Jason Susnjar.

“And I'm in the finals going against the guy that beat me, so I'm pretty excited to get my rematch and see how that goes.”

Bryan teammate Cree Soe (120) fell in the semifinals, as did Papio’s Jacob Campbell (126), Cal Price (132) – in what head coach Chris Curry called a heartbreak – and Alex Morris (220). Plattsmouth's Caleb Adkins also fell just short at 220 in Class B as he was pinned 1:17 into the match.

Coleton Haggin was able to reach the state final with a 6-1 decision.

“I just stuck with what I knew works,” Haggin said. “I know I have a couple of moves I like to do, and I just stuck to those and didn’t go too far outside my box unless I needed to, which I didn't so, stuck to the game plan.”

To win a gold medal tomorrow, Haggin said he will just need to do the same, even against a familiar opponent whom he’s lost to in Millard West’s Noah Blair.

“I got nothing to lose this time. There's nothing that's going to go wrong. It's all up.”

Cannon O’Connor (195, Papio South) was pinned in the second round, and from Bellevue West, Tanner Hosick (138) and Ryland Schweiss (220) both lost in the semifinals.

But Grant Moraski, locked in on his goal for redemption after finishing runner-up last year, isn’t taking the opportunity to win Class A at 170 for granted.

“My coach last year, he told me before the parade of champions, enjoy this, you might not make it back this year. My dad keeps saying it's a long way back to the finals, but it's so good to be back here.”

In a close 3-1 decision, Moraski said he had a game plan and stuck to it, “no matter what.”

Moving into tomorrow’s state final against Millard South’s Aiden Robertson, the Thunderbirds senior said being offensive will be the key.

“We’re friends, we’re practice partners, but whoever gets the legs, whoever gets the first takedown, I think wins the match.”

Consolation rounds to determine third- and fifth-place matches are set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, followed by those podium matches. Finals are scheduled to begin around 3 p.m.