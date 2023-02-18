Kylee Plowman is a state champion! The Conestoga sophomore finished off the championship match with a first-round pin, flipping an early takedown into a reversal and then recorded the fall with 1:02 on the clock.

“It feels really amazing, it's something I've really wanted for a while, since I was young and I kind of fibbed it last year, and now I came back with the first-round pin, so it's really really amazing.”

Cougars head coach Sean Trampe said while he didn’t think she messed it up last year, the experience shaped her into a champion now.

“I think she was a little bit overcome by nerves last year and wasn't really prepared,” Trampe said. “So that experience I think helped shape her going into this year, which paid off in the long run. Hopefully it's something that she's able to hone in on and prepare herself going forward, because like I said, she's got a high ceiling, girls wrestling in general, it's on the rise so it's not going to get any easier for her. But sometimes getting that monkey off the back is a big deal.”

Trampe added that they “never panic” with Kylee, and that falling behind early doesn’t erase the confidence.

“We've seen that match a few times before, it's pretty similar,” Trampe said. “I think every time she's wrestled she's gotten taken down, and three times she’s come back to the win and one time she didn't.”

“I’ve been trying to mentally go through my matches since I knew I was gonna go to state, and I just kind of took what I saw. And it worked out really really well,” Plowman added.

Plowman said she has developed a strong bond with her coaches, taking down the Cougars assistant coach after winning the match, and Trampe added he empathizes with the wrestlers.

“You know what they go through and it's a long, hard season, and sometimes it's a lot of years that lead into this, and you always have that as a goal, to win a championship. And when it comes true, everything that has been building for a long time and just kind of spills out,” Trampe said.

Abdirahman Unle got a pair of takedowns and a reversal in the first round of the state championship final. The Omaha Bryan sophomore, however, gave up two escapes and three back points to Millard South’s Kiernan Meink and trailed 7-6 after the first.

Unle recorded one more takedown in the second round, but fell short, finishing as the Class A 106 runner-up.

Coming out of a tough side of the bracket, Unle was disappointed with the result but hopes to build off of it.

“I wanted to be a three-timer but I guess I got to work for a two-time. It’s pretty tough I'll get over eventually but right now. It’s better than fifth.”

In the 13-8 defeat, Unle said the difference was Meink being able to ride and get out of the bottom, while he wasn’t.

“My shots, I stayed on my knees, I got on my back. Simple, he was better on the mat, I was better on my feet and mat won the match.”

Papillion-La Vista freshman Addie Graser went the distance in the girls 135-pound championship match against Dylen Ritchey (Ralston), but lost by surrendering a reversal in double overtime.