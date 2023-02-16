With three from Papillion-La Vista, two from Conestoga and one from Plattsmouth, Sarpy and Cass counties will be fighting for places in the state championship matches on Saturday.

On Thursday, Kylee Plowman (115) and Maggie Fiene (145) pinned their four combined opponents to advance to Friday’s semifinals.

Plowman aimed to execute the game plan and did so with a pair of first-round pins.

“I just thought of what I was going to do with the match before, when I was getting ready,” Plowman said. “It was kind of a, mentally I'm gonna figure out what I'm gonna do, and just tried my best to get them pinned as fast as possible.”

Moving forward, the Conestoga sophomore was “really excited” to advance but is fixed on a higher goal.

“I'm going for that gold medal and medaling is something I always want to do, it's what I work towards. So it's kind of awesome.”

The key to winning that gold, Plowman said, is to keep her mind right and maintain healthy eating.

“Don’t want to get any greasy food in your body or anything,” Plowman added.

Fiene’s pins came a little later (both in the fourth minute), but there will be two Cougars in the semifinals.

The leading girls team, though, was Papillion-La Vista. Half of their six state qualifiers clinched medalist on Thursday.

The “three amigas” as Emma Stice (145) called them earned their spots with a perfect six-for-six pins.

Stice left the second one late (5:08) after pinning her first opponent within the first 30 seconds.

“I just do the same thing every match,” Stice said. “I just get warmed up, I put in my music. And I just tell myself I'm going to win because having doubts is usually when I do worse. And I feel like when I tell myself I'm gonna win, I'm most likely to win.”

Monarchs head coach Jamie Brown backed up the visualization belief.

“This morning when we met up to come down here, they all came in with really positive attitudes. They had this strong mindset that ‘I'm gonna win today. And one of the girls today came off the mat and said after her first one, ‘That's exactly how I pictured that win.’ So they're all in a really good space mentally. All very driven and their work all their hard work is paying off for him right now.”

Jenna Secord (140) said after that she “envisioned everything.”

“I went out on the mat with a game plan in my head,” she said. “I envisioned everything I was gonna try to do, and at some point in each of the matches, I did end up doing it. Like either a snap and then I’d go behind, or I finished with a Monarch ride or Blair ride. And I feel like going out there with a game plan has made me not easily, but achieve my goals.”

For Secord, making it to the semifinals was a relief after working for the goal since being a freshman, while Stice said it “means a lot.”

“It means a lot to me because like last year, I didn't even qualify for state and to see my improvement that I made over the summer at club, I feel like it means a lot to me that I improved that much.”

Addie Graser (135) rounded out the trio of Monarchs to advance to the semifinals, using her knack as a top-righter to earn pins.

“I knew I was gonna do everything in my power to get the pin so I can move on to the semis,” Graser said. “(It means) literally everything I've been dreaming about this day since I was a little kid and just being able to achieve my goals makes me extremely happy.”

Plattsmouth’s Caleb Adkins (220) was the final semifinalist with a pair of pins, both inside 1:30.

Logan Wooten (145), Mathew Zitek (170) and Orion Parker (285) each lost in the opening round.

Weeping Water’s Libby Sutton (130) won by 8-1 decision but was pinned in the quarterfinals.

Both Josh Sheard (106) and Tommy Gilbert (182) from Omaha Gross advanced to the quarterfinals – Sheard by 5:39 pin and Gilbert by 9-5 decision – but fell short of the semifinals, Sheard being pinned and Gilbert losing 6-5.

From Louisville girls, Payton Thiele (100) and Catalina Jones (170) won with first-minute pins but both lost in the quarterfinals. Daysha Jones (145) lost in the first round.

Bellevue co-op’s Jayda Parker (155) to the quarterfinals with a pin, but she was then pinned with just 27 seconds left on the clock in the third round of the match. Elaina Fletcher (105) lost by 6-0 decision in the first round.

Reed Patera (138), Bryar Nadrchal (152) and Ben Tuttle (220) from Platteview all fell in the first round.