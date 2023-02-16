Ten wrestlers from Sarpy County advanced into tomorrow’s semifinals during Thursday’s NSAA Class A State Wrestling Tournament at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The first to make it through had to overcome an 11-5 deficit in the third round. Omaha Bryan sophomore Abdi Unle said he had a “horrible match,” but had confidence against Kearney’s Jack Sponenburgh.

“I knew in general I was better than the guy, he just caught me with a lat drop earlier in the match that made me catch up,” Unle said. “I knew if I just kept going at him, he would slow down and not be able to get the takedown. I was offensive the whole match.”

Unle got a takedown himself late in the third round to send the match to overtime tied at 12, and finished it off with another for a 14-12 sudden victory in OT. Both grapplers were visibly exhausted after the match.

“I was tired, I wasn’t really happy because it was a horrible match I just did,” Unle said. “I didn’t wrestle like I did (this season), I kept getting caught on my shots, I got caught on my back, I got turned, so it wasn’t a great match for me. I didn’t really feel like me wrestling.”

Unle added that he’ll review the match with his coaches and use the lessons to fuel his semifinal match.

Cree Soe (120) joined Unle as the Bears’ other semifinalist, earning three late back points against fellow top-10 opponent Ian Hardy (Papio South) for a 7-2 win.

The key in the match for Soe was to “stay down” and wait for the right moment.

“It feels good to place (guaranteed) top six, for now,” Soe said.

Also at 106, Leo Kriegler (Papillion-La Vista South) defeated Jack Thompson (Gretna) with a pin halfway through the third round. Cadillac Niroomand-rad (Papio) lost by 5-0 decision in the first round.

For the Monarchs, 14 state qualifiers (all weights) whittled down to four semifinalists.

One of those was Cal Price, who won by 5-0 decision and then a first-minute pin in the quarterfinals.

“(The key was) just sticking to what I know, not trying to do too much,” Price said. “Just trying to wrestle as hard as I can.”

The Monarchs junior said staying level-headed will be how he can build on Thursday’s success.

Jacob Campbell (126), Coleton Haggin (182) and Alex Morris (220) all joined Price in the semifinals to make up the Monarchs five.

Tyler Durden (113), Casey Popish (195) Jace Wheeler (285) were all pinned in the quarterfinals, and Kenneth Bryant lost a narrow decision 3-2. Durden had defeated Papio South senior Hank Kriegler with an escape for a narrow 1-0 win in the first round.

Bellevue West’s pair of decorated wrestlers, Tanner Hosick (138) and Grant Moraski (170), advanced to the semifinals and were joined by Ryland Schweiss (220). Hosick earned his way with a pin and 3-2 decision, while Moraski cruised with a 17-0 tech fall and 11-3 major decision.

Schweiss clinched a semifinal berth with a pin and 5-4 decision.

Rounding out the Sarpy County Class A semifinalists was Papio South's Cannon O’Connor (195), a state medalist last year.

From Gretna, Tyler Sheldon (145) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 5:28 pin, but lost by 5-0 decision.

LaBrian Parker (152) made it the furthest for Bellevue East, pinning Collin Hurlburt (Papio) in the first round but losing by 3-1 decision in the quarterfinals.