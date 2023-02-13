Papillion-La Vista swimming and diving co-op earned a pair of top six finishes at the Metro Championships this past weekend.

Beginning with diving on Thursday, Landon Orth (PLV/PLVS) placed second in 1-meter diving (485.20) and Zach Shaddy (Bellevue West) was third (483.30). In the girls competition, Lily Sherman (PLV/PLVS) placed fifth.

The girls Papio co-op earned a fifth place finish, while the boys were sixth. Both medley relay teams finished seventh, and Leah Erlbacher medaled in the 50 (fifth) and 100 free (sixth).

Millie Belik (seventh, 500) and Keira Promes (eighth, 100 fly) rounded out the individuals medalists for Papio.

The 200 free relays placed sixth (girls) and eighth (boys), while both 400 relays placed fourth.

In the boys standings, Bellevue West and Gretna were tenth and 11th, while the Dragon girls were ninth and TBirds were 11th.