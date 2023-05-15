The best things always come in threes, and it’s even better when the trilogy ends with a triumph as a new journey begins.

For Gretna girls soccer, a dynastic culture will be divided next year by the dawning of Gretna East, but for one more night, the Dragons drove their way to a three-peat of Class A girls soccer state championships. In 10, 20, 30 years, Dragons head coach Chace Hutchison -- who will be making the move to East -- hopes people understand just how special the 2023 Gretna Dragons were.

"Just how special the girls are as people and players, how much it took. The girls make it look easy on the field, they do, because they're an incredibly talented group with the right mental make up, but internally it was not easy.

"There were a lot of expectations, a lot of pressure, a lot of competition between our players, and everything that they've been able to overcome has just been incredible. So I hope people appreciate the mental side of this, just as much as they appreciate what it was on the field. It's just unbelievable what they've been able to do as a group."

Charley Kort put the Silver Hawks ahead with seven minutes on the clock for only the Dragons second deficit of the entire season (trailed to Papillion-La Vista South, went on to win 6-1 on senior night). But it was short-lived, as Allison Marshall sliced the defense with a through ball to Ava Makovicka, who slid a shot past Lincoln Southwest goalkeeper Alexa Gobel.

"Our team has a lot of grit. And so even though we went down by one, I was confident in our girls, we fought back and the score showed that," Makovicka said. "Even after we came back, we continued to push the rest of that game and that got us the win."

For the next 15 minutes, the game was fairly even – Gretna holding a slight advantage in possession – but the floodgates opened with three goals in ten minutes.

First, Marshall slid a low cross across the turf to Kendall Dobberstein, who scored her sixth goal of the season from close range. Four minutes later, Sonora De Fini fired a strong shot that went through Gobel’s hands.

“I think we were all just kind of like ‘OK, we’ve got to go right now,’” Marshall, a Kansas State recruit, said of the early deficit. “We got an equalizer pretty soon after and we just kept pushing after that.”

But the topper was a brilliant, curling shot from her sister, junior London, 22 yards out from goal that somehow found its way into the top left corner of the net to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead inside of half an hour.

"(It was) crazy. I can't even describe it," London said. "I mean, first off, I'd love to give like all the glory to God because I'd never be here without him. I mean, he's blessed me with a lot of skill. And I think that that goal wouldn't have gone in with also without my teammates, and yeah, I mean, it was an amazing feeling."

For London and Sonora, it will be the last time they take the field together as London stay a Dragon and Sonora becomes a Griffen.

"I enjoy playing with my sister a lot. We've gone through soccer with each other basically our whole entire life," Sonora said.

"I think we all have a close connection in our family," London added. "I think that we all work very well together. And she's a really good player. You give her the ball, she'll score, she'll turn a player she's always gonna be a great player. And I think that we all work really well together. Because we all hang out together. We all are each other's best friends.

"Definitely don't like it. I mean, it's gonna be really hard. I'm gonna miss senior girls and playing with her on the team. But I mean, I guess we could try to play against each other. I don't know how well that'll go," London continued with a laugh.

Lincoln Southwest pulled one back when Kort assisted Gaby Drought, and stayed within two goals for nearly 20 minutes, before Karli Williams unleashed a rocket from outside the box, assisted by Sonora to make it 5-2 with 13 minutes to play.

The journey the senior group has been on tells the story like a script: no freshman year due to Covid, and then running the state by storm for three straight state titles, losing just once in the 2021 district final against Millard North. Since, they’ve rattled off 45 straight wins and outscored opponents 101-5.

“It means the world to us and we feel complete now that we've gone three for three, and it really is humbling and a great moment for all of us to do it together,” Aidan Pohlman said.

“We've all been playing since we were so little, so it's really special to play at the high school level with these girls,” Langley Riha said.

“We've all had our ups and downs and we just stuck through it and this three-peat just feels special,” Malorie Maderak said.

“We've all known each other since we were really little, we're all close friends,” Makovicka said. “And so doing this with them, and obviously getting that three-peat is a crazy memory for all of us. And I think that's a great way for all of us to go out our senior year.”

“I think it's a very surreal moment for all of us. I mean, it's crazy that we didn't even have a freshman year, and we came in and the next three we took home state, so I just think that's amazing. And I love to do it with all these girls, I love them all.”

One town, one team, one more time. Gretna girls got it done, achieving their three-peat, a goal that came with a lot of pressure and was finished off in the best way possible: lifting the Class A trophy with the previous two.

"We have this saying, one town, one team one more time," London said. "And we say that because we're united until we split off, and I think that to get this for our school just shows we will be strong no matter if we split, no matter if you've tried to break us up. We're all going to be strong together."

"It's a special group on the field talent-wise, but a special group mentally," Hutchison added. "For the last three years they've been able to handle an immense amount of pressure and immense amount of expectations. They are mature beyond their years, and they never they never let up. They never stopped and they've been rewarded for that."

Lincoln Southwest (16-3) .. 1 1 -- 2

Gretna (21-0) .................. 4 1 -- 5