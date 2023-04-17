PAPILLION – In the evening on Sunday, April 16, three-time Olympian and four-time medalist Anthony Ervin joined the swimmers of Sarpy County Swim Club for a swim clinic taught by Ervin, a press release from SCSC said.

After a day filled with flight delays for Ervin, over 50 swimmers from beginner to the national levels, dove into the pool eager to learn. During the in-water session, Ervin shared new techniques and led the swimmers through different drills to help them improve their swimming and compete at a higher level. Following the in-water session, swimmers got the opportunity to meet Ervin up close for pictures and autographs.

“We have been eagerly awaiting this day,” said SCSC event director, Aidan Cho. “Our swimmers got to the pool early, waiting for the chance to meet and learn from Anthony. Following the clinic and autographs, it was great to see many of the swimmers and their parents walking out with huge smiles across their faces.”

The visit by Anthony Ervin marked the first time in eight years that an Olympic swimmer had visited Sarpy County. The last time was before the 2016 Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, where Ervin qualified for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Swim Team at the age of 35. Later that summer, he became the oldest individual gold medal Olympic champion in Rio.

Ervin won gold medals in 50-meter freestyle in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and in 2016 in Rio. He earned another gold in 2016 in the 4x100 freestyle relay, and silver in the same event in 2000.