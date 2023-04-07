PAPILLION – Sarpy County Swim Club announced in a news release Friday that three-time Olympian Anthony Ervin will be hosting a swim clinic on Sunday, April 16.

The clinic will be held with youth swimmers from the Papillion, La Vista, Bellevue and surrounding areas, and be held at the Papillion La Vista High School pool from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The clinic is open to all Sarpy County Swim Club members ages 6-18 years old. Swimmers will have the unique opportunity to learn from and race alongside Ervin.

During the clinic, there will be two in-water teaching sessions with an intermission in between, where swimmers and their families can hear about Anthony's career and life story, followed by Q&A.

Ervin is one of the most exciting and knowledgeable swimmers in the world. Having won an Olympic Gold Medal at only age 19 and another Gold Medal 16 years later, Ervin became the oldest Olympic Champion in swimming in history.

Ervin is one of the most respected and admired swimmers on Team USA. He is an expert in nutrition, mindset, balance, stretching, technique, training, and racing strategy.

“We are thrilled to have Anthony Ervin come to SCSC and share his expertise with our swimmers,” said SCSC head coach Nick Baker. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our athletes to learn from one of the greatest swimmers of all time.”