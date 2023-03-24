CRETE – Gretna boys and girls track and field teams cruised to first place finishes at the Doane University indoor meet on Thursday, March 23.

Papillion-La Vista followed just behind in second place in both team standings, while the Bellevue East boys ranked fourth.

The Dragons piled up the points in the girls 400 meters, with Brooke Rose winning and Emerson Johnson placing fifth, and 800 – Erin Harrington third, Brooke Cwelich fourth and Megan Hawley fifth.

Anniston Trevarrow and Rebeccar Roberts finished second and fourth in the 60-meter hurdles, while the Dragon relays placed second (4x400) and fourth (4x800).

But where the Gretna girls really picked up the points was in the field events. Elle Heckenlively won the high jump and shot put. Audrey Wilcoxson placed second in the shot put and discus, while Rose finished just behind Heckenlively in the high jump.

Maiya Speer won the pole vault, and Alyse Wiseman placed second in both the long and triple jump events.

For Papio, Kara Haffke won the 800, with Gretna coming third through fifth (Erin Harrington, Brooke Cwelich and Megan Hawley), and Alexis Chadek won the 1600. Chadek led the way for the Monarchs in a first-place finish in the 4x800 relay.

The Gretna boys maintained the level of success, with Blayke Moore picking up a second place finish in the 60 – Papio’s Jordan Barrientos won – and winning the 200.

In the distance races, five Dragons finished in the top eight, with Braden Lofquest winning the 1600 and Caleb Larsen the 3200.

The Dragon 4x800 won their relay, while the 4x400 placed second. Bellevue East finished fourth and third in the races, and Nate O’Brien won the 800.

Monarch Jesse Malone won the 60 hurdles, just ahead of Dragon Thomas Smith.

Smith tied Bellevue East’s Ryan Lenear for second in the high jump, but both trailed Gretna’s first-place finisher Colin Sims.

The Dragons, Monarchs and Chieftains owned much of the field events, with Gretna winning the pole vault (Phoenix Fernau), and Papio the long jump (Demarcus Williams) and triple jump (Eian Wratchford).

Ben Bowen (Papio) and Jacob Mendick (Bell. East) finished second and third in the pole vault, while Carter Craven (Gretna) and Cooper Curtis (Papio) placed second and third in the long jump ahead of Cam’ren Dunlap (fourth, Papio) and Elijah Bothwell (fifth).

Behind Wratchford in the triple jump, the order of 2-5 went Craven (Gretna), Curtis (Papio) Bothwell and Mangen (Gretna).

Papio’s Garin Maley threw second-best in the shot put, and Gretna’s Hutner Blagdon was third-best in the discus.

Top-eight results for area athletes follow.

Girls

60-meter dash: Lindsay Miller, Papio (fourth); Leah Heck (sixth) and Hope Norvig (seventh), Gretna.

200: Ciara Williams, Papio (fifth).

400: Brooke Rose (first) and Emerson Johnson (fifth), Gretna; Lillian Vitera (second) and Ciara Williams (third), Papio.

800: Kara Haffke, Papio (first); Erin Harrington (third), Brooke Cwelich (fourth) and Megan Hawley (fifth), Gretna.

1600: Alexis Chadek (first) and Grace Colbert (eighth), Papio; Kelsey Van Waart, Gretna (fifth).

3200: Evynn Graver, Gretna (third).

60 hurdles: Anniston Trevarrow (second) and Rebecca Roberts (fourth), Gretna.

4x400 relay: Gretna (second; Trevarrow, Maiya Romano, Johnson, Rose).

4x800 relay: Papio (first; Chadek, Colbert, Haffke, Bella Moran), Gretna (fourth; Cwelich, Hawley, Harrington, Van Waart).

High jump: Elle Heckenlively (first) and Brooke Rose (third), Gretna; Lillian Vitera (second) and McCartney Bazar (fourth), Papio.

Pole vault: Maiya Speer (first) and Rebecca Roberts (tied-second), Gretna; Avary Rech, Bellevue East (t-second); Allison Price (fourth), Kyle Gilbert and Carley Redford (tied-fifth), Papio.

Long jump: Alyse Wiseman (second), Kathleen Kelly (fifth) and Rebecca Roberts (seventh), Gretna; Dru (third) and Maya Zoucha (fourth), Papio.

Triple jump: Alyse Wiseman (second) and Kathleen Kelly (fourth), Gretna; Maya Zoucha (third) and McCartney Bazar (eighth), Papio.

Shot put: Elle Heckenlively (first) and Audrey Wilcoxson (second), Gretna; Kyla Warden, Papio (fifth).

Discus: Wilcoxson (second) and Jeanna Keasling (sixth), Gretna; Dannika Rees (third) and Caroline Carrico (fourth), Papio.

Boys

60: Jordan Barrientos (first) and Demarcus Williams (fourth); Blayke Moore, Gretna (second); Mark Anderson (third) and Amare Allen (fifth), Bellevue East.

200: Moore (first) and Hunter Consbruck (eighth), Gretna; Williams (second) and Akeem Ferguson (third), Papio; Allen (fourth) and Anderson (sixth), Bellevue East.

400: Brayden Moore (second), Carter Craven (fourth) and Matthew Robey (sixth), Gretna; Ferguson (third) and Colby Wallace (fourth), Papio.

800: Nate O’Brien, Bellevue East (first); Cole Dobberstein (second), Nolan Ienn (third) and Eric Chatham (fourth); Cody Sass (sixth), Devont Lilly (seventh) and Carsen Grigaitis (eighth), Papio.

1600: Braden Lofquest (first), Connor Reeson (third) and Brady Donahue (sixth), Gretna.

3200: Caleb Larsen (first) and Gavin Luthi (third), Gretna; Sam Thompson (fourth) and Noal Selph (seventh), Papio.

60 hurdles: Jesse Malone (first) and Lucas Beaumont (eighth), Papio; Thomas Smith (second), Ethan Stuhr (fifth) and Spencer Ward (sixth), Gretna.

4x400 relay: Gretna (second; Br. Moore, Craven, Spencer Ward, Chatham); Bellevue East (third; Jacob Dieterich, Nick Linares, O’Brien, Ryan Lenear).

4x800: Gretna (first; Reeson, Lofquest, Donahue, Dobberstein); Bellevue East (fourth; Marcos Vazquez, O’Brien, Edward Stephens, Aiden Lindensmith); Papio (fifth; Cody Sass, Drew and Dylan Kirk, Grigaitis).

High jump: Colin Sims (first), Smith (tied-second) and John Boes (fourth), Gretna; Lenear (tied-second), Bellevue East; Cam’ren Dunlap (fifth), Papio.

Pole vault: Phoenix Fernau (first), Gretna; Ben Bowen (second) and Nathan Mundt (did not place), Papio; Jacob Mendick (third), Bellevue East.

Long jump: Williams (first) and Cooper Curtis (second), Papio; Craven (third), Elijah Bothwell (fifth) and Hunter Consbruck (seventh), Gretna; Dunlap (fourth), Papio.

Triple jump: Eian Wratchford (first), Curtis (third), Papio; Craven (second), Bothwell (fourth) and Travis Mangen (fifth), Gretna.

Shot put: Garin Maley (second) and Levi Widdowson (fifth), Papio; Mason Goldman (fourth), Jaden Sumners (sixth) and Hunter Blagdon (seventh), Gretna.

Discus: Blagdon (third) and Brayden Jacobsen (eighth), Gretna; Hudson Carrico (fourth), Anthony Luma (fifth) and Maley (seventh), Papio.