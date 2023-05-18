Unconquered, Papillion-La Vista South girls put the finishing touches on a perfect track and field season with a Class A first-place finish at the 2023 state championships on Thursday.

The Titans had just one event winner -- freshman phenom Katie Shafer with a time of 56.39 in the 400 meters -- but needed every point to earn the first team title in program history.

"That's very exciting. Not having been around as long as the others on my coaching staff, I mean, it still means so much and it's so exciting. Coach H (Jeremy Hasselhorst) said it best earlier, that it truly was a team effort. I mean, it took every single point that our girls squeezed out of these events to get to this point, so I'm just feeling so grateful that our team was on board they believed in winning today and they responded just so well to us presenting the opportunity to them and it was awesome. What a huge team effort."

Beginning with the 100-meter hurdles, Breylee Botts picked up two points in seventh place, while senior Bethany Schuhmacher placed third in the 300 hurdles. Schuhamcher ran with Karli Swanson, Sydney Horn and Shafer for a second-place finish in the girls 4x400.

Along with Shafer -- who Kitrell said has been outstanding and a versatile option -- Kailtlyn Swartz was left "absolutely wiped" after running in the 800, 1600, 3200 and 4x800 relay over the two days of the state meet. In those events, Swartz placed seventh, sixth, fourth and third in the relay with Schuhmacher, Marissa Garcia and Karli Swanson.

"We had two athletes in four events. She ran more distance than any athlee (in) this entire state meet. She is absolutely outstanding. Just took on the mental, physical challenges of that and what it meant for her to really carry the team in those four events. And again, we didn't know what she was going to do, and she was a big part in deciding where to go and so I'm just so proud of her for being so sound and a sounding board for our team."

The other of those four-event leaders was junior Zaidah Lightener, who has a competitive friendship with fellow jumpers Lademi Davies (Omaha Westside) and Amari Laing (Millard South).

Lightener earned second in the triple jump, third in the long jump -- ahead of teammate Rome Bridger in fourth -- second as part of the 4x100-meter relay team -- along with Kaylie McNeil, Shafer, Aurora Griffin -- and finished just outside the 100-meter finals in ninth.

"She came on to the triple jump just in Metros and has had an absolutely outstanding mindset (and) attitude," Kitrell said. "I was talking with coach Jamie Burr about the culture that she has, even with Westside's Davies and Amari Laing, those two girls being with Zaidah in those two jumps. They had a great competitive, friendly, loving culture and I attribute a lot of Zaidah's success to just her being in those environments."

Another group that has been instrumental to the Titans' success is the championship mindset brought in, especially by volleyball players like Lauren Medeck -- fifth in shot put -- Olivia Brodersen and Morgan Bode, and Clare Ullery -- eighth in shot put -- from softball. Kitrell also credited current College of St. Mary coach Jerrid Johansen for laying the groundwork for this state title.

"It's obviously hard coming into a program, and obviously coach Johansen did an outstanding job for a really long time. And so I attribute the foundation of of this win to him, and I'm grateful that he paved the way. I didn't come into a program that was in shambles. Our coaches are absolutely outstanding, and they bought into every idea I had and they came along with more ideas than what I had in terms of this is what I want I want to do this is what I want to see for the future."

While Kitrell said she even had some coaching moves she regretted during the state championship season, she is excited for the future.

"I'm excited to move forward with them and I'm thankful to the girls for pulling it off even through me stumbling through my first year as a head coach."

In that first season, the Titans never approached any meet by thinking "We need to win this," but often kept things loose -- bringing a "fun van" to meets -- and presenting the athletes with opportunities throughout the season.

"(Finishing perfect) was never really on our radar, but just presenting the girls with different opportunities throughout the season and figuring out how to fit together all the puzzle pieces was really fun. And I guess that's the only word to describe it is that it's been fun. Every time we challenged the girls, especially with the new events, they stepped right up and did so well."

Moving forward, with a state championship already earned in her first season at the helm, Kitrell said this one will be cherished.

"I'm cherishing this because who knows? This is something that coaches may never achieve in their career. And so I just feel super blessed and super excited, and (it) may never happen again. But hopefully, I mean, we're starting to pave that way for hey, this is something that our school has now achieved."

The winning culture brought in by volleyball assistant coach Jamie Burr -- part of of Titans program with three state titles in four seasons -- unites the group.

"We've got a great crew returning for next year and I'm gonna enjoy this now not next year quite yet, but probably tomorrow."