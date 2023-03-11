LINCOLN – Reclamation? Restoration? Call it no doubt, inexpressible joy for Bellevue West.

The Thunderbirds reached the pinnacle of Nebraska Class A for the sixth time with a 64-41 win over Millard South to complete an undefeated regular season – the first since Omaha Central in 2012 – and erase the bad taste from back-to-back state title defeats to reclaim their crown last adorned in 2020.

“Yeah, the last two years, not coming out on top was very motivating,” said senior and future Creighton Bluejay Josiah Dotzler. “And because it was so disappointing, this year we were really locked in, really motivated.”

But it wasn’t pretty, as both teams combined to shoot 10-45 from the field in the first half.

“I think like coach (Doug Woodard) said, our team really just locked in on that defensive end because we know that offense is going to come and go. So winning this year, I just felt so happy, overjoyed with my team. I couldn't even express my emotions. I just kind of let them all out. But winning my last year here after losing these two years, I mean, it feels amazing.”

Whether it was good defense or nerves – Woodard said it was being “wound up” – the offenses put up pedestrian numbers in the first half, as the Mustangs went without a made field goal in the first quarter.

“The first half, I think we could probably have a lot of agreement on that it set basketball back quite a few years, and aesthetically was not pleasant to watch and I'm sure it wasn't pleasant to play,” Woodard said. “I think both teams were wound really tight and tried to move too fast and do too much, and so there was no rhythm or flow, real choppy.”

In the second half, reduced turnovers fixed the issues – Bellevue West went from nine to just two, Millard North from nine to three – but one bright spot stood out for the T-Birds.

Sophomore Robby Garcia made the only field goals in the period with a couple of layups, and also made two free throws to lead the T-Birds out to a 9-2 lead. Running the floor was the key for the T-Bird forward.

“Just running the floor, coach talked about it all week, every game we just got to keep running. Our pace is what's gonna get our offense going and our defense I think because of how intense we were, it just gets everything moving.”

Both teams found somewhat of a groove in the second, as Bellevue West senior Josiah Dotzler knocked down a pair of triples and junior Jaden Jackson added another.

Jackson, battling through an ankle injury after landing badly in the semifinals on Friday night against Omaha Westside, worked through it with the trainers and scored 10 for the T-Birds in the final. After losing his first two years, experiencing winning left Jackson searching for words.

“Can’t talk,” he said with a laugh. “But it means a lot (after) losing the last two years, just disappointing. Winning this year is just exciting. I’m happy that we won.”

For the Mustangs, Paxon Piatkowski was the high mark with four points, while Jacob Martin had three. Leading scorers Derek Rollins and Elijah Gaeth – averaging nearly 27,9 points per game heading into the state tournament – were held to just 10 combined.

Jackson was a big part of the defensive fortitude, grabbing a pair of steals, and said the key was taking those main options away.

“Eli's a good player, Neal (Mosser) is a good shooter. We didn't give them good looks. Derek Rollins, good enough paint just took those three away, and that’s pretty much it, that’s what we did.”

Combined, the teams finished the first half 10-45 from the field, with the T-Birds edging the Mustangs from three, 3-for-9 versus 1-for-7.

The T-Birds maintained their advantage through the third quarter, and McMorris – level with Jackson on two steals – was able to keep getting to the line, converting an and-one and finishing with five points.

“That second half, Isaiah, his on ball defense, and harassment of their guards was critical,” Woodard said. “Getting out in transition and getting in the lane and making things happen.”

Junior Steven Poulicek had the hot hand in the second half, making three of six three-pointers and finishing with 11 points.

“Steven’s been so critical for us in a whole bunch of games this year, shooting the basketball,” Woodard said. “I mean, he does a lot of things, but he's just a tremendous shooter and he had some big shots.”

Like Garcia and so many others behind the big-names of Dotzler and Jackson, Poulicek was focused on playing his role and trusting that his teammates would find him.

“Coach has been telling me (to) not hesitate, shoot the ball even when I'm missing. He goes, just don't hesitate. So that's what I tried to do.”

Two phrases stuck out for the T-Birds ahead of the state final: leave no doubt, and play with joy. Poulicek feels they did just that on the way to the program’s sixth state championship.

“I think playing with joy just comes with just sticking together, even when we're not doing good, and just having fun with it, that’s playing with joy. And leaving no doubt, we just leaving no doubt I mean, I don't really know what to say but kind of self explanatory.”

For Dotzler -- co-game leader with 16 points -- he hopes to be remembered as a winner on and off the court.

"You always want to go out a winner. Everyone does, and for me to finish my career like this, I couldn't ask for anything more. Especially doing it with my family, my coaches and my brothers here. Couldn't ask for anything more."

Millard North (23-4) 2;9;13;17 – 41

Bellevue West (28-0) 9;15;22;18 – 64