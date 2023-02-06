Papillion-La Vista South Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 NSIAAA Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year.

The Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NSIAAA) recognized Van Ackeren for his service and leadership at Papio South.

“We congratulate Mr. Van Ackeren for this well-deserved award and are grateful for his service and leadership of our athletics and activities at PLSHS!” a press release from PLC Schools stated.

Behind Van Ackeren's leadership, Papio South hosted a nationally-televised volleyball tournament on Oct. 7-8, 2022. National No. 1 Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Cal.) participated along with Florida's Ponte Vedra and Idaho's Skyview, and the host Titans in the ESPN-televised GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational.