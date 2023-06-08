The track & field season ended three weeks ago, but it’s never too late to look over some of the top storylines from Sarpy County and recognize stand-out athletes.

Perfection for Papillion-La Vista South

The Lady Titans completed a rare perfect season: winning every meet they competed in on the way to the first team championship for Papillion-La Vista South.

Throughout the season, it was truly a team effort as first-year head coach Ashleigh Kitrell hit the ground running with her team, always emphasizing togetherness, which was clearly on display. That camaraderie was perhaps no more evident than at the State Championship Meet last month, where just one Titan – freshman phenom Katie Shafer – won her event but the rest piled up the points.

“I think our team culture has been awesome,” Kitrell said. “It really is the girls just taking on the love for each other and the love for the sport and knowing that they can't go at it alone, even though it's so often seen as a solo, or one person sport.”

One of those medalists at state, jumper and sprinter Zaidah Lightener, said earlier in the season that the Titans have a “super great culture” on the team.

“Being able to trust each other to get where we need to go, and everyone has talent and that's there. But we also have a great team dynamic that lets us focus and trust each other to get where we need to be. And that's how we ended up on top a lot.”

From the beginning, adjusting to a new head coach – Kitrell replaced current College of St. Mary girls head coach Jerrid Johansen, who was at Papio South for a decade from 2012-22 – was “a little tough” for Lightener while learning an entirely new style, but the rest of Kitrell’s staff – many who remained from Johansen’s tenure – eased that transition.

“I've been so grateful for him. I found a lot of Js on my staff. So Jeremy, Jim, Jamie, Jody, it's been fun to just have them. Obviously, the rest of the staff has been around for quite some time. So at least a handful of years and they kind of know the reins. Jeremy (Hasselhorst) was also a head coach, I believe right before Jerrid was, so he kind of knows (administrative) things in terms of hey, how do I cancel a bus or something like that,” Kitrell said after the Titans’ season-opening win at the College of St. Mary indoor invitational on March 17.

“Our team is so good together,” Shafer said. “We work together well. Even when things don't go right, we're like, you know what, this isn't the end. And we just got ourselves first.”

That unity was on display as the Titans continued a tradition of coloring their hair pink at the state meet.

Take flight (of stairs)

For the second straight season, Gretna sophomore Elle Heckenlively earned a spot at the State championships at Omaha Burke. And for the second time, she competed in both high jump and shot put, which happen to take place at the same time.

Like last year – though she said it wasn’t any easier this time around – Heckenlively went up-and-down, back-and-forth on the stairs from the track to the shot put location at Burke.

In high jump, Heckenlively once again medaled, tying for third at 5-foot-3, a step down from winning last year and jumping four inches higher.

Over at the shot put pit, Heckenlively earned another state medal, placing fourth at 40-foot-3.

Other individual stand-outs

Asher Jenkins, Bellevue West: Receiving his third letter in varsity track, the Thunderbirds junior also became a State Qualifier (4 events this year - 400m, 200m, 4x100, 4x400). He was named Bellevue West’s Most Outstanding Male and High Point Scorer (194) for the second straight year. As a member of the 4x100 relay with Jermaine Green (17th in 200 prelims, 19th in 100 prelims), Isaiah McMorris (sixth in 100) and Dae’vonn Hall (eighth in 100, second in high jump), Jenkins and the Thunderbirds placed second (41.62) behind an historic Creighton Prep team.

Kara Muller, Bellevue West: Thunderbirds junior was consistently in the hunt for medals during the season, and concluded her campaign with medals in all three events: eighth in 1600 (5:14.57), sixth in 3200 (11:39.17) and sixth in 4x800 (9:53.52). Freshman Elly Dow also qualified for three events (17th in 400 prelims, ninth in 800, also in 4x800 relay).

Braden Lofquest, Gretna: After a district time that the Dragons sophomore admitted was slow, Lofquest was placed in the slow heat of the 800 meters at the State Championships. But that didn’t matter, as Lofquest ran a 1:53.30 for an all-class gold medal. Lofquest also placed 10th in the 1600.

Brooke Rose, Gretna: Often overshadowed by Papio South’s Shafer – who said in spite of the competition is a good friend of Rose, and was the first to embrace the Gretna junior after the 400 meter race at state – Rose consistently found herself on the podium, and that didn’t let up at state.

First, the Dragon won the 400 meter prelims with a time of 57.03. Rose followed that with a 57.25 in the 400 final, placing second, and also earned silver in the 800, running a 2:15.01.

Maria Connealy and Josie Jansen, Omaha Gross: Connealy and Jansen led the line for the Cougars throughout the season, and were the lone state qualifiers from Omaha Gross Catholic.

The reigning triple-jump champion in Class B, Connealy placed second (36-foot-6.25) and also earned a sixth-place finish in long jump (16-foot-8.25) while running in the 200 prelims.

Jansen, meanwhile, placed 11th (800; 2:24.78) and 12th (1600; 5:32.07) in the mid-distance races.

Jesse Malone and Morgan Glaser, Papillion-La Vista: The Monarchs star hurdlers continued their grace and speed at state. Malone won gold to finish a perfect season with a time of 14.05 in the boys 110 hurdles, while Glaser placed second in the girls 300 (44.81), fourth in the 100 (15.52), and tied for third in the high jump (5-foot-3).

Dannika Rees, Papillion-La Vista: Rees earned the other gold medal for the Monarchs, throwing 133-foot-5 in discus, five feet further than second place.

Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South: Titans senior earned another gold in the discus (195-foot-2), and placed second in shot put (61-foot-10.25) to cap an incredible career and honor the memory of his mother.

Kaitlyn Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South: Along with Katie Shafer, Swartz was the other Titan to compete in four events at the state meet (Bethany Schuhmacher and Zaidah Lightener competed in three). The Titans junior distance runner medaled in all four: seventh in the 800 (2:19.25), sixth in the 1600 (5:12.36), fourth in the 3200 (11:22.27) and third in the 4x800 relay (9:33.29).

Jared Kuhl and Ezra Stewart, Platteview: Kuhl and Stewart were leaders for the Trojans program, from the gridiron, to the hardwood, to the track, crowning their achievements at the Class B state championships.

Individually, Kuhl placed second in the boys 100 (10.72), while Stewart had the fastest prelim time (49.14) in the 400, finishing third (48.96) with a quicker time to medal alongside Reiman Zebert. The Trojans sophomore placed sixth.

Stewart and Kuhl also ran in the 4x100 relay, placing third (42.81), and 4x400 (fourth; 3:24.96).

Lydia Stewart (four), Aaron Raszler (three) and Zebert were all fellow Trojan multi-event qualifiers, while sophomore Jaxon Adams placed second in the boys high jump (6-foot-4).