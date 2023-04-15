Metro Conference Tournament Final

Gretna 4, Omaha Marian 0

A Red-led redemption put the exclamation point on yet another statement victory for the queens of the Metro.

Top-ranked Gretna won its third-consecutive Metro Conference tournament title Monday, April 10, doing all of its scoring in the final 44 minutes of a 4-0 win over No. 4 Omaha Marian.

And the cherry on top came - appropriately - from senior Madelyn White, the girl they call “Red.”

White’s right-footed rocket from an angle on the right about 25 yards about had eyes for the far left side of the goal, and its significance was lost on no one in green Monday night.

It was in this same game - also against the Crusaders - and in an eerily similar spot on the field that White tore her ACL a year ago.

“Same team, same time, same everything,” the Augustana recruit said afterwards. “One year mark, and I’m back.”

She certainly is.

Her second goal of the season might not have been a game-winner, but it sent the Gretna bench into a frenzy like it had just clinched a state title.

“The sound that came off that ball when she struck it…and we all on this end, you could see the angle, and you could see her winding up, and you could see the wheels turning in her head,” Dragons coach Chace Hutchison said. “It was a beautiful hit. That’s what we see in practice. I’m just glad she had the confidence in herself, and she knows that we have the belief in her that she can take that hit. It was perfectly placed.”

It was in front of that same bench 362 days earlier that White went down in a heap late in the Dragons win.

“Last year we won, (but) the feeling was entirely different going onto that bus because of the last-minute injury to her,” Hutchison said. “And the sound that came from her knee, we all heard it on the bench. I’m so glad that we heard a different sound coming off that ball today.“

Tears to both her ACL and meniscus required surgery. White attacked rehab like she does defenses.

“She did not miss a weight-training session. She didn’t miss an open field session. She worked to get healthy at rehab all the time,” Hutchison said. “She came back stronger, came back faster.

“Now to get on the field, and get around, it took a little bit. But you could see that Red was back, and that she was getting the confidence.”

Sonora De Fini notched a brace on Monday, her second in as many weeks against Marian. The sophomore is now tied for the team lead with teammate Allison Marshall, who also found the back of the net.

It was a complete effort for the Dragons, who improved to 9-0 on the season and pushed their winning streak to 33 matches. They’ve outscored opponents 37-0 on the year.

“They’re a tough team,” Marian coach Teresa DeGeorge said. “They’re just strong.”

Her team was playing without two starting defenders that were injured in Saturday's semifinals, but still managed to hold its own for the first 35 minutes against the two-time defending state champions. Even after De Fini scored in the 37th minute, DeGeorge said there was plenty to be encouraged about.

“I said ‘hey, we need to get a goal in the first eight minutes.’ And they got the goal instead of us,” she said. “We had opportunities, and again we didn’t capitalize. We have to capitalize on any opportunity that we have.”

Omaha Marian (8-3) 0 0 - 0

Gretna (9-0) 1 3 - 4

GOALS: G, Sonora De Fini 2, Allison Marshall, Madelyn White.

Gretna 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0

Check another challenge off for the champs.

The top-ranked Gretna girls scored a pair of second-half goals and notched their 10th-consecutive shutout to start the season, besting Class B No. 3 Omaha Skutt 2-0 in a battle of two-time defending state champions on Wednesday night.

It was the first time this season that the Dragons, who won the Metro Conference tournament title two nights earlier, hadn’t scored in the opening 40 minutes or led at halftime. But Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said his talk at the break centered around the simple things. He credited Skutt's game plan, but said his side just wasn’t “as clean the first half as we normally are.”

“Some games are going to be like that,” Hutchison said. “Not every game is going to be perfect. The conversation was ‘all right, here’s what they’re doing. Here’s what we can fix pretty easily for us.’ And the girls did it, and we were able to get out of here with a hard fought 2-0 victory.”

Senior midfielder Madelyn White gave Gretna all the offense it would need in the 51st minute, taking a short pass to the left from Sonora De Fini and depositing it for her third of the season. It was her second goal in as many matches after the Augustana commit put the finishing touches on Monday’s 4-0 win.

Skutt got into its attack a bit after the goal, putting together enough offense to stem the tide for a stretch.

But the Dragons would break through again, with De Fini getting the final touch on a ball in a scrum to roll it toward goal. It was the team-leading 10th of the season for the sophomore.

Asked afterward if he thought his team executed well after the break, Hutchison called it “better.”

“It still wasn’t maybe to the level of where we were a couple days ago in those Metro games,” he said.

It was the first time this season, he added, that he saw the piling up of minutes come into play. Wednesday’s match was the fifth in seven days for the Dragons.

“That’s gonna happen. And the girls battled through, they did their part,” Hutchison said. “Beating Skutt 2-0 is nothing to be ashamed of. That’s a good team, and that’s a good victory for us.”

While it might be the Gretna scorers that get the headlines, it was the group on the other end of the pitch that extended the shutout streak to double digits.

“They’re just staying really structured,” Hutchison said. “They’re very disciplined. When they have to make plays, they do.

“Defensively, they’re very focused. And they take a lot of pride back there with each other. They know the streak. It might come to an end sometime, but they’re fighting for it.”

Skutt was without Tess Behrens and Presley Douglas, their two leading goal scorers from a year ago.

Gretna (10-0) ................. 0 2—2

At Omaha Skutt (5-2) .... 0 0—0

Goals: G, Madelyn White, Sonora De Fini.

Gretna 11, Omaha Northwest 0 (one half)

The top-ranked Dragons continued to blaze through opponents, scoring six goals in the first 8:30 against the overwhelmed Huskies.

Senior Ava Makovicka led the way with a pair of goals, while nine others put their name on the scoresheet.

Omaha Northwest (1-9) 0 – 0

At Gretna (11-0) ………. 11 – 11

Goals: G, Ava Makovicka 2, Malorie Maderak, Karli Williams, Addison Larock, Grace Corrigan, Langley Riha, Briella Thompsen, Allison Marshall, Kendall Dobberstein.

Gretna 2, Lincoln Southwest 1

Some good things came to an end Saturday for the state’s top girls team.

Just not all of them.

Top 10 No. 1 Gretna conceded for the first time on the season — a first-half own goal — but rebounded with a dominant showing after the break in a 2-1 win over third-ranked Lincoln Southwest. It stretched the Dragons’ winning streak to 36 matches, dating back to the 2021 season.

“We really could have gone one or two ways after the own goal — heckuva way for our streak to end there,” Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said. “But the girls are resilient.”

Junior forward Allison Marshall scored to put the exclamation point on a nearly flawless build, shielding and spinning on a defender before getting enough on a ball in front to slide it into the left side of the goal. It was her 11th of the season and gave Gretna a lead in the 12th minute.

But a Dragon defense — one that has been nearly flawless itself all season — sprung a leak.

A long ball into the area was headed by defender Karli Williams in attempt to clear it. But the ball went nearly straight backwards and in, the first to get by Dragons keeper Maddie Schaffert this season.

“Karli’s mature and you’ve got to move on,” Hutchison said.

The sophomore certainly did.

It was a Williams corner kick that found a wide-open London De Fini in the box in the 52nd minute, and the junior didn’t miss.

Her high left-footer found its way through traffic and in for the winner, De Fini’s third goal of the season.

Hutchison said it was a well-executed play, exposing space that his team picked up on in the first half. Gretna had nine corners in the match.

“So we went and talked about it, and the girls executed it and got us the winning goal,” Hutchison said. “Karli served up a heckuva ball, and London’s finish – good gosh.”

From there the Dragon defense — and a strong, cold wind — helped limit opportunities for Southwest. The Silver Hawks were outshot 12-1 in the second half.

“I appreciate our fight, I appreciate our leadership,” Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said. “This was a close contest for the first half. I’m proud of our fight. We didn’t hit our stride or where we could be.”

The Silver Hawks open play in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Monday with a 5 p.m. match against Class A No. 7 Lincoln Pius X. Win that one and a rematch with unbeaten Lincoln East, the second-ranked team in the state, could be in store later in the week.

Gretna, meanwhile, will visit No. 9 Elkhorn South on Thursday before a trip to square off with Lincoln East on Saturday.

Lincoln Southwest (9-2) 1 0 - 1

At Gretna (12-0) 1 1 - 2

GOALS: LSW, own; G, Allison Marshall, London De Fini.

The Times' Peter Burtnett contributed to this report.