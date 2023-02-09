Quinesha Lockett could be the best Rocket to fly out of Toledo.

It’s been a trajectory the 2019 Omaha Benson graduate never foresaw when the Rockets were the only Division I offer she had. She’s No. 6 on the school’s career scoring list with 1,749 points in her fourth season entering Wednesday night’s Mid-American Conference game against Buffalo. Since she has the pandemic year of eligibility remaining, she could reach the school record of 2,509.

“It’s so surreal. I’m just having a great time. Even though I’m accomplishing so much, there is still more to do out there. It’s mind-boggling,” she told the Toledo Blade this week.

Lockett, who was on the all-MAC first team last season, is one of at least 22 players from the state on D-I rosters this season. They come from 17 high schools. Lincoln High has the most with three. Bellevue West, Millard South and Omaha Westside each have two.

Maly’s 16.3 scoring average is second only to Lockett. Markowski (12.1), Weidemann (12.0) and Cave (10.0) also are in double digits.

Grace Cave, Omaha (so., Weeping Water): Started 23 of 24 games, 10.0 ppg., 5.4rpg., 3.0 apg. High game: 19, vs. South Dakota.

Akili Felici, Omaha (r-jr., Bellevue West): Played in 20 games, 3.0 ppg., 0.9 rpg. High game: 17, vs. St. Mary.

Taryn Wharton, Northern Iowa (fr., Bellevue West): 4.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg. High game: 10, vs. UIC and at Drake.

If we’ve missed someone, the email address is sports@sarpycountytimes.com.