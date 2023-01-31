WRESTLING: Marco, Morris earn 100th wins, Haggin 100 pins; Monarchs qualify for state duals

One Titan and two Monarchs hit milestones at the Monarch Duals on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Papillion-La Vista High School, and both Gretna and Omaha Bryan competed as well.

On Monday, Papio was also announced as one of eight teams to qualify for the Class A State Dual Championships held at Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearny on Saturday, Feb. 4.

From Papio South, senior Trace Marco reached 100 career wins in his first bout of the day with a pin 22 seconds into the 182-pound match against Lincoln Southeast’s Kyan Hanson.

Led by pins from Camden Ralston (160), Brody Wilson (170), Cannon O’Connor (195), Jhamari Williams (126) and Caden Erwin (132) – and 2-0 and 8-2 decision wins for Leo (113) and Hank Kriegler (120) – the Titans cruised past the Knights 60-18.

Ralston and Wilson finished with four and three pins, respectively, as the Titans breezed past Gretna 59-8, but fell to Hastings, Omaha Bryan and Papio to place fourth at the duals.

For the Monarchs, Coleton Haggin (182) recorded his 100th pin and Alex Morris (220) his 100th win. Haggin recorded four pins during the duals (in a dual-leading time of 3:55), as did Tyler Durden (113, in 10:41 time).

The Monarchs finished second with easy wins over Lincoln Southeast (59-15) and Gretna (61-6), and won with room to spare against the Bears (46-15) and Titans (47-25).

But in the decisive match against Hastings, the Monarchs were pinned four times in a close 38-30 defeat.

Morris, Durden, Haggin and Casey Popish all recorded pins for Papio, while Cadillac Niroomand-rad and Cal Price won by decision as the Monarchs placed second.

Omaha Bryan was led by Mi`khel Thomas and Jamie Sterling with three pins each, while Abdi Unle had two pins and a tech fall. The Bears finished third due to losing to both Hastings and Papio, but dominated Gretna (51-20) and Lincoln Southeast (55-21).

Earlier in the week, Cree Soe had recorded his 100th pin for the Bears, and finished fourth on the team with 20 points on Saturday.

Even with four forfeits, Papio South put up a tough fight but couldn’t quite get past the Bears in their dual for third place.

Even in a sixth place finish, Gretna got two pins each from Kale Vice and Nolan Ienn – Tyler Sheldon also had one – and Ryder Higdon earned a hard-fought 17-14 win over No. 6 Jacob Campbell (126) from Papio.

Against Lincoln Southeast for fifth place, the Dragons got decision wins from Daniel Roll and Higdon, along with pins from Ienn and Vice, but four forfeits proved decisive in a 39-30 defeat.