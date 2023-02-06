Papillion-La Vista’s boys wrestling team placed third at the Class A state duals in Kearney on Saturday, Jan. 6, senior Alex Morris leading the way with three wins.

With eventual state champion and Nebraska No. 1 Millard South – top 25 nationally – in their side of the bracket, Monarchs head coach Chris Curry knew the road would be tough.

“Our expectation was to be our best and let the dust settle and find out where the cards lie,” Curry said. “Us getting to third place was a good thing for the team.”

Led by five pins – Alex Morris (220), Jacob Campbell (126), Drew Kirk (145), Collin Hurlburt (152) and Caleb Ketelsen (170) – the Monarchs cruised past North Platte, 54-9, in the quarterfinals. Jace Wheeler (285), Tyler Durden (113) and had the most valuable individual single points, Wheeler winning a 1-0 decision, Durden 3-2 and Kothe 1-0.

Curry said the narrow wins largely came down to mental toughness.

“It’s always been one of the things that we pride ourselves on, and we talk a lot about mental toughness,” the Papio head coach said. “It comes down to the extra work that you put in.”

Cal Price (132) and Coleton Haggin (182) both won more comprehensively, 7-0 and 7-2.

In the semifinals, the Monarchs were tasked with facing Millard South.

After getting the necessary point in his first match of the day, Durden just missed out, losing 3-2 to Isaac Ekdahl in the fourth match between the two this season, ending in another tight, hard-fought battle between the two.

Campbell (11-5 decision), Price (4-3), Haggin and Morris – pins for the latter two right around the two-minute mark – recorded wins for Papio, but the effort fell well short against the state champion Patriots, 54-18.

Facing off again after two previous defeats, the Monarchs matched up with the Norfolk Panthers, aiming for revenge.

Durden, Greer, Campbell and Haggin each pinned their opponents, and Price (5-2) and Morris (5-4) won by decision. Kenneth Bryant (145) won by major decision (13-4) as the Monarchs earned third place at the duals with a 34-32 win.

“I think what really separated me there in that match was just my ability to keep myself calm,” the senior Morris said. “I realized there at the last second I looked up and there’s about 18 seconds left, I believe, that I knew I needed to score and so I just started looking for a plan to execute and I figured out my plan and executed it and kind of called it a day on that one.”

Throughout this season, Morris has aimed to give it “everything I got” and wrapped up the dual season 3-0.

“Go out there and work our hardest, all of us as a team, and try to be the best leader I can be on this team,” Morris said. “Try to keep everybody guided in the right direction. And I mean, getting third at state duals, shows that and reflects that hard work that we’ve all been putting in and unity that we bring to the mat.”

Moving forward, Morris aims to be in the finals at state individuals and work his hardest while having fun.

“(I’m looking to) make a name for myself in my last year.”

Girls individual state qualifiers

Several wrestlers across Sarpy and Cass counties qualified for the individual state tournament Feb. 16-18.

Bellevue (East and West co-op): Elaina Fletcher (105, 25-13), Jayda Parker (155, 31-3)

Conestoga: Kylee Plowman (115, 37-3), Maggie Fiene (145, 39-7)

Louisville: Payton Thiele (100, 47-0), Daysha Jones (145, 40-10), Catalina Jones (170, 31-6)

Papillion-La Vista: Talia Astorino (115, 37-6), Jamelah Taylor (120, 36-9), Cherish Hoaglund (130, 24-20), Addeline Graser (135, 34-5), Jenna Secord (140, 29-5), Emma Stice (145, 32-4)

Weeping Water: Libby Sutton (130, 36-10)