West Nile Virus illness confirmed in Sarpy County

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has identified the first case of human West Nile Virus infection in Sarpy County for the 2021 season, according to a press release issued Friday.

West Nile Virus is a disease that is transmitted to people through the bite of infected mosquitoes. In Nebraska, most infections occur from June through September.

"This is our first case of West Nile Virus this year, and it is important for individuals to know how to protect themselves and the best way to do that is to avoid mosquito bites," said Health Director Sarah Schram.

The Health Department offers a few tips to protect yourself from West Nile Virus and all mosquito-borne diseases:

• Limit outdoor activity during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

• Wear loose, long-sleeved shirts with pants, socks and shoes when outdoors.

• Apply mosquito repellent that includes DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

• Install or repair screens on windows and doors. Use air conditioning, if you have it.

• Empty standing water from items outside your home, such as flowerpots, buckets and and kiddie pools.