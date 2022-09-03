WRITE TO US: Here's how to submit a letter to the editor

Submit a letter to the editor

The Gretna Breeze encourages letters to the editor. Letters must be signed with the name of the writer (no pseudonyms). The writer's address and phone number should be included but will not be published.

No more than one letter per contributor will be published in a 30-day period. Malicious or libelous letters will not be published. The Breeze reserves the right not to publish any letter for any reason.

Writers are encouraged to submit letters by noon Thursday for consideration in the following week's paper. We ask that letters be no more than 300 words. Letters may be edited for publication. Letters critical of other letters or this newspaper's editorial content, positions or policies are welcome.

The best way to submit letters is by email to news@gretnabreeze.com. Mailed letters may be directed to Editor, Gretna Breeze, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.