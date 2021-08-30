Thunderbirds route Bulldogs in home opener

Surprising no one, the Bellevue West Thunderbirds varsity football team is off to a 1-0 start after blowing out Omaha Burke at home Aug. 26.

Both teams entered Thursday night with a ton of energy. It was the first game of the high school football season and these two teams have been going back and forth on Twitter all offseason. The first quarter began as a dog fight, as Bellevue West got the ball first and senior running back LJ Richardson punched in a short run for six points, a trend that turned out to be quite popular on Thursday.

With a 7-0 lead, the T-Birds took advantage of a miscue from Burke's special teams and managed a safety after their long snapper threw one through the back of the end zone. Burke finally got on the board and after the first quarter the T-Birds held only a 16-7 lead. But the second quarter was when Bellevue West turned it up a notch. They scored three more touchdowns before halftime and held a 37-14 lead with only two quarters remaining.