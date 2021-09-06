Titan softball squad underwhelms in home invitational tourney

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans varsity softball team hosted an invitational tournament over the weekend after beating Omaha Northwest last Thursday, Sept. 2, and went 1-3 on their home diamond.

Papillion-La Vista South’s matchup with Omaha Northwest was a fun one as the Titans got off to a hot start and never took their foot off the gas. The Titans poured in 17 first inning runs for a 17-0 lead before the Huskies could even think. Mariah Unverzagt led the 17-3 victory with six RBIs on two hits as teammate Emma Jenson finished with three RBIs.

The Titans’ first game of the tournament took place on Friday afternoon with a first round matchup against a tough Millard West team. Papillion-La Vista South’s offense struggled to get anything going as the Titans dropped their first game to the Wildcats 7-1.

Game two of the Titans’ tournament featured a matchup with Lincoln Southeast. Papillion-La Vista South scored runs in the first two innings to jump to a 10-1 lead before adding one more on in the fourth to win 11-1. Grace Maguire, Clare Ullery and Addyson Buhman all finished with two RBIs against the Knights.