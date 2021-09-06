Titan softball squad underwhelms in home invitational tourney

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans varsity softball team hosted an invitational tournament over the weekend after beating Omaha Northwest last Thursday, Sept. 2, and went 1-3 on their home diamond.
Papillion-La Vista South’s matchup with Omaha Northwest was a fun one as the Titans got off to a hot start and never took their foot off the gas. The Titans poured in 17 first inning runs for a 17-0 lead before the Huskies could even think. Mariah Unverzagt led the 17-3 victory with six RBIs on two hits as teammate Emma Jenson finished with three RBIs.
The Titans’ first game of the tournament took place on Friday afternoon with a first round matchup against a tough Millard West team. Papillion-La Vista South’s offense struggled to get anything going as the Titans dropped their first game to the Wildcats 7-1.
Game two of the Titans’ tournament featured a matchup with Lincoln Southeast. Papillion-La Vista South scored runs in the first two innings to jump to a 10-1 lead before adding one more on in the fourth to win 11-1. Grace Maguire, Clare Ullery and Addyson Buhman all finished with two RBIs against the Knights.
The Titans third and final game of their invite was on Saturday morning, Sept. 4, against none other than their cross town rival, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs. The Monarchs recently beat the Titans 14-3 on Aug. 28 and this game would yield similar results. Papillion-La Vista South was eliminated from the tournament after their 10-2 loss to the Monarchs.