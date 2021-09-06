Titans bounce back with big win over Lincoln East

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans suffered a terrible loss last week to their rivaled Monarchs, but were able to bounce back with an impressive 32-28 comeback win over Lincoln East last Friday, Sept. 3.

It was a tale of two halves on Friday night as the Spartans were the first to find the end zone in the first quarter to take a 7-3 lead over the Titans. The Spartans tacked on another quick touchdown to make it 14-3 before Brady Fitzpatrick would let one fly down the left sideline for the Titans’ first touchdown of the night.

Now 14-10 and with some momentum on their side, Papillion-La Vista South needed a big stop before halftime but Lincoln East’s offense was able to find the end zone one last time before half, making it 21-10.

After giving up 21 points in the first half, the Titans’ defense made some amazing halftime adjustments and allowed only 7 points the entire second half to help seal their comeback win. Fitzpatrick and company would find the end zone once in the third quarter and twice more in the fourth for 22 total points to win 32-28 as time expired.

The comeback win allows the Titans to avoid a rough 0-2 start in the 2021 season as they prepare for their next test against an up and coming Gretna team. Papillion-La Vista South will hit the road on Friday, Sept. 10, when they travel down Highway 370 for a matchup against the undefeated Dragons.

