Titans softball dips below .500 after losing streak

After their most recent three-game win streak, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans varsity softball team has dropped three in a row over the weekend, including one to cross-town rival Papio.

The Titans began the week with a 2-2 record as they hosted Omaha Burke on Tuesday, Aug. 24, for a 12-1 beat down. Burke scored their sole run in the top of the first before Papillion-La Vista South began to run away with it. Junior Clare Ullery led the way at the plate as she finished with three hits and five RBIs. Teammates Baylor Gregory and Mariah Unverzagt each finished with three.

The win over Burke gave the Titans their first three-game win streak of the season, but that high would end during tournament play Friday, Aug. 27, against Millard West. The Wildcats dominated the diamond from first pitch to last as Papillion-La Vista South lost 18-3.

Game two of the tournament was against another Millard team in the Millard North Mustangs. The Titans got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the second but Millard North came back in the top of the fifth with four runs to end up winning 4-2. The low-scoring affair featured Unverzagt in the circle as she finished with five strikeouts and three walks through five innings of work.