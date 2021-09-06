Titans steal rivalry match over Monarchs in a sweep

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans varsity volleyball team hosted the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs for a cross town rivalry game Aug. 31, and sent the Monarchs home after an impressive 3-0 match sweep.

The Titans entered the match as one of the state’s top teams with an undefeated record and that’s how things would stay following the result. Both teams had quite the crowd support, but Titans fans left with smiles after a 25-20 set one win, 25-9 set two win and 25-21 set three win to seal the match.

Sophomore Lauren Medeck led Papillion-La Vista South in kills with 15 as teammate Stella Adeyemi finished with 11. The Titans finished the match with an eye-popping kill percentage of 0.448 and a nice 0.381 hit percentage.

Morgan Bode, Emma O’Neill and Ava Legrand played exceptional defense for the Titans as they all managed at least two blocks, Bode with three. Legrand also finished with a team high 16 digs and 42 assists.

After the rivalry match last Tuesday, the Monarchs then traveled to Bellevue West, where they lost a close match 3-2 on Thursday, Sept. 2. Papillion-La Vista now rides a two match losing streak and a 4-4 record as they prepare to face a tough Elkhorn South team on Thursday, Sept. 9.