Correction

In the story “CWS practices a special opportunity for grounds crew at Roddy Field" on Page A8 of the June 29 issue of the Bellevue Leader, Steve Garrett's name was misstated as was his employer, the Bellevue Public Schools. Additionally, Roddy Field is owned by BPS. The Leader regrets the errors.

