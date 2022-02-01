Council Bluffs Community School District eases face mask guidance

Face masks became optional again Tuesday at all school buildings in the Council Bluffs Community School District after a drop in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a message sent to students and families on Monday.

Masks were “strongly recommended” from Jan. 18-31 because of an increase.

“With the downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases among our students and staff members, we will now return to making optional at school, beginning Feb. 1,” the message stated.

As of the last update on Friday afternoon, the school district had 128 students and seven staff members who were positive for COVID-19, according to the district’s dashboard. That equated with 1.6% of students and 0.6% of employees.

On Friday, Jan. 14, the district had 173 students and 26 employees who were positive, so the rate for both students and staff members was about 2.1%. When the percentage hits 2%, that bumps the mask protocol from “optional” to “recommend” on the mask matrix. Masks are not required at school until the percentage reaches 4%.

Communications regarding possible exposure to the coronavirus may change for parents of middle and high school students, according to the message.

“Parents have been receiving regular messages this school year when their child has been potentially exposed to a person in one of their classes at school who tested positive for COVID-19,” it stated. “We have received feedback from middle and high school parents that they do not think the regular emails are necessary. We know that most families have been diligent about monitoring for symptoms whether or not they were known to be exposed to the virus.

“At the elementary level, with students being with a group of the same peers all day long, we will continue to communicate when an individual in their child’s classroom has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The district’s dashboard will continue to be updated each Friday afternoon.

“Weekly updates on the number of cases district-wide will continue to be posted on the district’s website COVID-19 information page. Of course, if the mask-wearing guidance should change due to higher numbers, we will certainly communicate with all parents in a timely manner.”

Access to the dashboard can be found at cb-schools.org/domain/98.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.