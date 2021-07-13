Council Bluffs Public Library a needed staple in good times and bad

In 1866, 20 years after Iowa became a state, the first library in Council Bluffs was organized by Dexter C. Bloomer. It was called the Young Men’s Library Association.
Located in the Empire block on Pearl Street, the library was open only to men who paid a membership fee, permitting them the use of 400 books, most of which had been donated. The library had a brief history as it was destroyed by fire in 1867.
Renewed efforts to establish a library began in 1868 when Professor Armstrong of the high school and Horace Everett, a local attorney and real estate agent, began discussing the need to provide a library for students. They formed the Council Bluffs High School Library Association. That library evolved into the Council Bluffs Library Association in 1873.
The Council Bluffs Library Association remained a subscription library, which limited its use to those who paid a membership fee of $2 per year plus 14 cents for each loan.
However, paying for the rental of Mr. Everett’s room, the salary of the young man who served as librarian and other minor expenses, left little money for the purchase of books.
The library was faltering and at a meeting of the board in November 1878, all but Dexter Bloomer, always a strong advocate of libraries, and A.W. Street, a banker and board treasurer, resigned. Women were elected to replace the resigning members. Most of the women elected were wives of the men who resigned, including Mrs. Grenville Dodge and Mrs. Nathan P. Dodge.
The women began enlarging the subscription list, persuaded the city council to allocate $15 per month for expenses and hired a librarian, Mrs. E.W. (Maria) Davenport, at a salary of $5 per month.
The ladies also began holding a series of fundraisers: oyster suppers, lectures, and their most successful endeavor, a Dickens party. It was reported that 150 men and women dressed and performed as characters from Dickens’ novels.
The Dickens party grossed $475.25 which gave them a profit of $370, of which they allocated $200 for the purchase of books. In spite of their efforts at fundraising, the board realized that another means of financial support was needed, and it was the women who, in January 1881, petitioned the city council to hold an election in April 1881 for a tax to be levied in 1882 for the support of the library, making Council Bluffs the sixth city in Iowa to become a tax-supported library.
The city council adopted an ordinance in November 1881 establishing the Free Public Library and creating an official board to administer it.
The first free public library opened on April 24, 1882, in rented quarters on the second floor at 12 Pearl St., at a cost of $200 per year. Maria Davenport’s salary was increased to $35 per month. Total revenue that first year was $967.49.
The first order of business for the board was adoption of rules for library users. The first registered borrower was Maria Phillips. The third and fourth to register was Dexter and Amelia Bloomer.
Library hours were 2 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. daily except Sunday.
Among the approximately 2,500 books available were “Don Quixote” by Cervantes, “Gulliver’s Travels” by Jonathan Swift, and the works of Sir Walter Scott. Bret Harte, and Thomas Bailey Aldrich.
Lack of space was a recurring theme in board reports almost from the beginning and, in 1883, Everett agreed to extend the rented quarters to include 114 Pearl St.
The next move was to the new Merriam Building, located at the site of the present City Hall.
In 1897, librarians pointed out the advantage of a “two-book” system that was being experimented within some libraries. If approved locally, the librarian pointed out that it should be on a trial basis as the extra work might be beyond the power of the library force. Also, one book, might be fiction; the second “must” come from another section of the library.
The decade from 1892 to 1902 was a formative period for the library. Children younger than 12 were allowed to check out a book, but if an adult checked out a children’s book, the adult was still restricted to one book.
Audio-visual materials were introduced with the addition of a stereopticon viewer. Another innovation introduced in 1898 was a card catalog. It replaced the printed finding lists. Those printed lists of available titles could be used in the library or they could be purchased at a cost varying from 15 to 50 cents per copy. The card catalog was used primarily by children “who had a better understanding of it than some of the adult readers.”
Might this also be said of the conversion from card to computer catalogs? About this time, John D. Rockefeller visited the library several times when visiting his daughter in Council Bluffs. Bloomer’s first request to Andrew Carnegie for funds with which to build a “noble” building were denied, but on Jan. 11, 1901, the city council moved forward by approving a tax levy of 3 mills for the purchase of a building site.
W.S. Baird, E.A. Troutman, and J.P. Casady were chosen to select a site. Their problems were no less traumatic than those faced by recent library boards. Finally, two lots were purchased from the heirs of W.H.M. Pusey and Frank Pinney at Pearl and Willow.
The second appeal to Carnegie was granted; and when Gen. Dodge interceded and reminded Carnegie of the city’s connection to railroading and the large number of people who would benefit from such a building, Carnegie’s secretary, James Bertram, responded with a grant of $70,000.
The new library opened Sept. 12, 1905. Total cost was $88,160.55.
One of the innovations of the new library was its open stack arrangement, which permitted borrowers to browse in the stacks and select the books they wanted to read. Previously, borrowers would give a written request to a librarian who would then retrieve the books from the stacks.
Ione Armstrong of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was the first person to be hired who had been college-trained as a librarian. She spent several years organizing, streamlining and promoting the library. At the request of a group of Danish residents, the Danish language book collection was started. In 1913, she dropped the requirement of having a guarantor sign for a new borrower and increased to two fiction and two non-fiction books the number of books that could be checked out at one time.
The 1920s and 1930s were devoted to strengthening service to young people, both in the library and in the schools. The public library was a moving force in the development of school libraries as branches and in in providing classroom collections of books to elementary schools.
This led to the hiring of a librarian, paid jointly by the library and the schools to better coordinate service to the schools. Like all public agencies and businesses, the library was greatly affected by the Depression of the 1930s. Drastic budget cuts were reflected in a reduction of hours. Sunday hours were eliminated and not restored for 30 years. Salaries of employees earning $1,000 or more per year were cut 20% (this affected only the head librarian), those under $1,000 were cut 10%. No funds were available for the purchase of books. Limits were placed on the number of books that could be borrowed at any one time. Even so, the shelves in the children’s room were often empty. Story hours are younger children were eliminated.
At the same time, people turned to the library in greater numbers than ever for information on jobs, how to “make do” and for leisure reading. During the fiscal year 1932-33, 315,630 books were checked out, the largest number loaned to date. At that time, there were 53,981 volumes and 15,033 borrowers.
Fees began to be assessed for such things as lost library cards and room rental.
All this activity was in sharp contrast to the World War II days when the number of books loaned dropped to an all-time low due to people going into military service or jobs related to the war effort. Budgets improved, but slightly, and the fact that books were printed on inferior paper with narrow margins making rebinding impossible, presented an added burden to the book budget.
Following the war, the focus turned to space needs and modernization.
Renovations began in 1952 by moving the children’s department to the second floor, which had previously been an auditorium, and expanding the adult department on the first floor. Fourth through eighth grade students selected the name Mark Twain Room for their spacious and attractive new area. The following year, the north entrance was closed to provide better supervision of people entering and leaving the building, and the first curb-side book return box was installed.
Frank Keefe’s bequest of slightly over $14,000 allowed the board to install air conditioning in the Mark Twain Room and on the first floor.
When the Flood of 1952 occurred, everything housed in the basement of the library had to be moved to the second floor. Stereopticon slides had long since been retired, but the decision to add non-print materials came slowly. When a memorial gift of a record player and LP recordings was offered as a memorial to Gordon McBurney in 1953, the time seemed right.
Other “modern” improvements included replacing the pencil daters used for checking out books with photographic charging machines in 1954. Later, a photocopier was added in 1960, and framed art prints began circulating in 1961.
The first of several studies, which would recommend the construction of a new building, was conducted in 1968. Bury and Wright’s recommendation of locating a new library in Bayliss Park created such ire among the residents that it was never given serious consideration. The board did, however, investigate the conversion of an old fire station at 27th Street and West Broadway into a branch library. That proved not feasible, so attention was directed toward bookmobile service.
Classroom collections were discontinued in the elementary schools in 1961. A young adult room was opened on the second floor in 1964.
The 1970s saw the beginning of turning the library into a “library without walls” or at least without geographical boundaries. Library borrowers had been limited to those living within the city limits or those who paid a fee. The first step in overcoming that obstacle was establishing reciprocity between residents of Omaha and Council Bluffs. Passage of the Regional Library Services legislation by the General Assembly assured the library’s ability to contract to serve rural residents of the county and to contract with incorporated towns without libraries to serve their residents, also.
Council Bluffs joined Iowa’s inter-library loan system and became a Resource Center Library, serving libraries in 19 counties with references and inter-library loans. Bookmobile service, which began in 1972 for outlying areas of Council Bluffs, was extended to rural areas in 1973. A budget cut of $40,000 in 1982 forced the elimination of bookmobile service to both city and county residents. Homebound delivery of books began in the same period for those unable to mount the many step of the building.
The library entered the computer age in 1978 when it began cataloging book acquisitions on a computer and entering them in a national database.
In 1980, a proposal was presented to the voters to build a new library in the Scott Street triangle. This was turned down by the voters. Again, in 1991, voters turned down a referendum to build a new library at Sixth Street and West Broadway.
With the help of the Iowa West Foundation and private donors, a new, 67,500-square-foot library opened at 400 Willow Ave., on Aug. 9, 1998. The former library on Pearl Street was remodeled an today house’s the Union Pacific Museum.