Council Bluffs Public Library a needed staple in good times and bad

Might this also be said of the conversion from card to computer catalogs? About this time, John D. Rockefeller visited the library several times when visiting his daughter in Council Bluffs. Bloomer’s first request to Andrew Carnegie for funds with which to build a “noble” building were denied, but on Jan. 11, 1901, the city council moved forward by approving a tax levy of 3 mills for the purchase of a building site.

W.S. Baird, E.A. Troutman, and J.P. Casady were chosen to select a site. Their problems were no less traumatic than those faced by recent library boards. Finally, two lots were purchased from the heirs of W.H.M. Pusey and Frank Pinney at Pearl and Willow.

The second appeal to Carnegie was granted; and when Gen. Dodge interceded and reminded Carnegie of the city’s connection to railroading and the large number of people who would benefit from such a building, Carnegie’s secretary, James Bertram, responded with a grant of $70,000.

The new library opened Sept. 12, 1905. Total cost was $88,160.55.

One of the innovations of the new library was its open stack arrangement, which permitted borrowers to browse in the stacks and select the books they wanted to read. Previously, borrowers would give a written request to a librarian who would then retrieve the books from the stacks.