Council Bluffs Schools Foundation celebrates 30 years helping school district

Thirty years ago, Council Bluffs Community School District got a friend who has been with it through thick and thin.
The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, formerly called the Community Education Foundation, was founded in 1991 — primarily to offer before- and after-school programming for students in the school district.
“I think it’s a milestone we should be celebrating,” said Chris LaFerla, who is nearing his fourth anniversary as executive director. “Like any new organization, there were definite challenges and growing pains. I think it’s just time for us to celebrate that we made it through and we’re really thriving now and having an impact on our community.”
The nonprofit organization has expanded to include Council Bluffs Alumni & Friends Network, the STARS Scholarship Program (funded by the Iowa West Foundation) and a fundraising arm that includes three major areas: educational excellence, student enrichment and Area of Greatest Need.
In the process, its staff has grown from a handful of employees to about 50, LaFerla said.
“That’s mostly childcare — about 40 of those,” he said. “I think we’re probably the biggest childcare provider in the area — on this side of the river, anyway.”
The foundation supports educational excellence in several ways, said LaFerla, who is also the Council Bluffs school board president.
“We award about $30,000 a year in classroom grants,” he said.
Some money is set aside to help students in need with basic necessities, such as clothing, medication and other items.
The organization also pays part of the cost for students who attend Iowa Western Community College while in high school to earn a “second credential” — an associate degree, certificate or diploma — in addition to their high school diploma, LaFerla said. The state pays for most, but not all, of that cost.
It also awards scholarships to graduating seniors at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools totaling $50,000 a year, he said.
Another $50,000 goes to the school district to help pay for employee recognition, professional development and other expenses not covered by the general fund, LaFerla said.
Contributions to the foundation’s Area of Greatest Need are unrestricted donations that it can use for whatever is most needed at that point in time, he said.
The Iowa West Foundation initiated the STARS program about 25 years ago and asked CBSF to manage it in about 1997, LaFerla said.
“They still provide the funding, and we run the program here,” he said. “We have a capacity for 50 scholars every year. That’s a unique program, because there really aren’t very many scholarships for adults. That program has had a really profound impact on parents in Pottawattamie County.”
The foundation’s next big challenge will be raising money to help fund the school district’s planned Early Learning Center.
“We’re just now starting to prepare grant applications and talk to donors,” he said. “There’s just so many families that need access to affordable preschool and childcare, so we anticipate it’s going to fulfill a really great need in the community.”
For more information or to make a donation, visit cbsf.org or call the foundation at 712-322-8800.