Council Bluffs Schools Foundation celebrates 30 years helping school district

“We award about $30,000 a year in classroom grants,” he said.

Some money is set aside to help students in need with basic necessities, such as clothing, medication and other items.

The organization also pays part of the cost for students who attend Iowa Western Community College while in high school to earn a “second credential” — an associate degree, certificate or diploma — in addition to their high school diploma, LaFerla said. The state pays for most, but not all, of that cost.

It also awards scholarships to graduating seniors at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools totaling $50,000 a year, he said.

Another $50,000 goes to the school district to help pay for employee recognition, professional development and other expenses not covered by the general fund, LaFerla said.

Contributions to the foundation’s Area of Greatest Need are unrestricted donations that it can use for whatever is most needed at that point in time, he said.

The Iowa West Foundation initiated the STARS program about 25 years ago and asked CBSF to manage it in about 1997, LaFerla said.