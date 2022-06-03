Hi I'm Dasher. I'm a typical herding breed that is highly intelligent, energetic, and athletic. I may show some herding... View on PetFinder
DASHER
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lewis Central Community School District Superintendent Eric Knost is ending his time at Lewis Central after only three years — but he’s not so…
Two southwest Iowa men died Tuesday in separate one-vehicle crashes on Iowa roads.
Emma Olsen's friends told Washington County sheriff's deputies that she had been sleeping in the cabin of the boat Sunday night when it began taking on water near Blair.
After playing a physical and tough 80 minutes in the Class 3A state semifinal game, No. 2 Abraham Lincoln girls soccer and No. 3 Ankeny went i…
DES MOINES — Underwood girls soccer scored in less than two minutes in Tuesday’s state playoff quarterfinal en route to a 4-2 victory over Dik…
Abraham Lincoln girls soccer is on to the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament after scoring three goals in the second half against West Des Moines Dowling on Tuesday at James W. Cownie Soccer Park.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved …
No. 3 seeded Lewis Central boys soccer scored two goals in the last 17 minutes of regulation to run away with the win over previously undefeat…
The Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church in Ames.