Dean's Lists
Dean's Lists

Grove City College

Grove City, Pennsylvania

Sarah Gann of Council Bluffs, a sophomore biology/health major

South Dakota State University

Brookings, South Dakota

Zachery Lee Teten of Council Bluffs, college of engineering

Hannah Noelle Collins of Missouri Valley, college of nursing

Rachel Elizabeth Mejstrik of Treynor, college of arts, humanities and social sciences

Gavin Michael Baker of Underwood, college of natural sciences

Reid Thomas Dettbarn of Underwood, college of natural sciences

Anna Elizabeth Hall of Underwood, college of natural sciences

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska

Luke Clausen of Carson, junior, college of business, economics and finance.

Jacey May Kallsen of Carson, junior, college of business, marketing.

Jake William Novotny of Carson, senior, college of engineering, electrical engineering.

Abby Barnes of Council Bluffs, sophomore, college of arts and sciences, microbiology.

Emma Barnes of Council Bluffs, senior, college of education and human sciences, nutrition and health sciences.

Macy Nicole Brandt of Council Bluffs, freshman, college of agricultural sciences and natural resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine.

Taylor Ann Honig of Council Bluffs, junior, college of education and human sciences, communication sciences and disorders.

Gerald Ethan Jorgenson of Council Bluffs, sophomore, college of journalism and mass communications, advertising and public relations.

Justin Daniel Lang of Council Bluffs senior, college of business, actuarial science.

Jack Ryan Stogdill of Council Bluffs, sophomore, college of business, business administration.

Allison Kathleen Wolff of Council Bluffs, senior, college of arts and sciences, psychology.

Alexis Reagen Christiansen of Glenwood, sophomore, explore center, pre-health.

Jacob Carl Drake of Glenwood, sophomore, college of arts and sciences, political science.

Braden Elizabeth Liddick of Glenwood, freshman, college of business, accounting and business administration.

Ashlin Renee Rang of Glenwood, junior, college of fine and performing arts, dance.

Erin Elizabeth Stanley of Glenwood, sophomore, college of business, marketing.

Darby LaRayne Thomas of Honey Creek, junior, college of education and human sciences, elementary education and early childhood education.

Abigail Frances Ridder of Logan, sophomore, college of agricultural sciences and natural resources, environmental studies, and regional and community forestry.

Sara Caroline Denning of Neola, junior, college of education and human sciences, elementary education.

Olivia Maassen of Neola, sophomore, college of education and human sciences, child, youth and family studies.

Victor Joseph Salerno of Pacific Junction, senior, college of business, accounting.

Luke Ausdemore of Persia, graduate student, college of business, master of science in business analytics.

Peyton Jonathon Peatrowsky of Treynor, junior, college of journalism and mass communications, sports media and communication.

University of Nebraska at Omaha

Omaha

Soledad Castanedahouser of Carson

Cooper Bowman of Carter Lake

Candace Cusimano of Carter Lake

Garrett Houlton of Carter Lake

Jordan McAlpine of Carter Lake

Jackson Munchrath of Carter Lake

Ana Aguilar of Council Bluffs

Kate Anderson of Council Bluffs

Ethan Arrick of Council Bluffs

Kimberleigh Bagshaw of Council Bluffs

Erika Baig of Council Bluffs

Calvin Baker of Council Bluffs

Tanner Bealieu of Council Bluffs

Christina Beck of Council Bluffs

Charlotte Berryman of Council Bluffs

Racquel Bowen of Council Bluffs

Annette Camachotorres of Council Bluffs

Brandon Cline of Council Bluffs

Jessica Contreras of Council Bluffs

Ottilie Cooperohm of Council Bluffs

Jonathan Crone of Council Bluffs

Christina Desantiago of Council Bluffs

Bailey Dinsmore of Council Bluffs

Sara Dunn of Council Bluffs

Makenna Durham of Council Bluffs

Viktoriya Fedchuk of Council Bluffs

Jamie Finley of Council Bluffs

Juan Galvan of Council Bluffs

Jessica Garcia of Council Bluffs

Connor Garges of Council Bluffs

Michael Guidry of Council Bluffs

Kylee Hansen of Council Bluffs

Pamela Harold of Council Bluffs

Jozalyn Harrison of Council Bluffs

Julia Hilz of Council Bluffs

Alison King of Council Bluffs

Sophie Knauss of Council Bluffs

Emma Krehbiel of Council Bluffs

Christopher Lewis of Council Bluffs

Duncan McCollough of Council Bluffs

Kendall McGrath of Council Bluffs

Artur Melika of Council Bluffs

Kimberly Meyer of Council Bluffs

Andrea Milstead of Council Bluffs

Daniel Moralesavalos of Council Bluffs

Hannahgrace Northam of Council Bluffs

Joseph O'Brien of Council Bluffs

Nicholaus Perry of Council Bluffs

Logan Peters of Council Bluffs

Brett Phelps of Council Bluffs

Katie Pregon of Council Bluffs

Andrea Ramirez of Council Bluffs

Marden Ramirez Bonilla of Council Bluffs

Kaylee Rasmussen of Council Bluffs

Bryan Renteriahernandez of Council Bluffs

Michael Seganakis of Council Bluffs

Abigail Smith of Council Bluffs

Parker Smith of Council Bluffs

Zachary Soar of Council Bluffs

Amanda Stephens of Council Bluffs

Andrew Thomas of Council Bluffs

Katie Thomas of Council Bluffs

Sarah Van Putten of Council Bluffs

Margaret Wettengel of Council Bluffs

Zoe Leighter of Crescent

Emily Draper of Glenwood

Thomas Graham of Glenwood

Kari Greenfield of Glenwood

Isabella Milone of Glenwood

Joseph Saddler of Glenwood

Robin Trujillo of Glenwood

Rhyan Klabunde of Honey Creek

Aaron Strong of Honey Creek

Keirstin Harkleroad of Logan

Alivia Hedger of Logan

Cheyenne Reynek of Logan

Tylar Brammer of Malvern

Konnor Handy of Minden

Danielle Gochenour of Missouri Valley

Natalie Haynes of Missouri Valley

Madison Lease of of Missouri Valley

Diana Perez of Missouri Valley

Kyra Skelton of Missouri Valley

Kylie Wilson of Missouri Valley

Whitney Matthews of Neola

Trinity Weers of Neola

Brant Miller of Oakland

Carter Dollen of Persia

Caroline Sondag of Persia

Kati Bennett of Underwood

Hawkeye Community College

Waterloo

Ryann Portch of Underwood

Simpson College

Pella

Dean Showers of Council Bluffs

Baylee Ratliff of Council Bluffs

