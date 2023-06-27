Deb Weilage, a lifelong Council Bluffs resident, is semi-retired and works part time at the Community of Christ Thrift Store and Pantry. She comes into contact with people who are struggling financially and some who are homeless. Her challenge is knowing where to refer people who need help. She feels more assistance should be available for people struggling with mental health issues, addiction and homelessness.

She gave some clothes to one man and told him where he could find a public shower. Soon afterward, he got a job. Another man who came in was hopelessly behind on paying child support and was living in his car. She asked around and found out the state receives money from the federal government for a Fatherhood Initiative. The state has a Child Support Recovery Unit that offers help to people who are receiving public assistance or have received it in the past.

Weilage is concerned about Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature passing a bill that will provide state-funded scholarships to students attending private schools.

“I don’t know how I feel about the governor getting it approved to spend public money on private schools,” said Weilage, who taught at a public elementary school for five years. “What I’m worried about is, are they going to have the checks and balances we have in public schools? If we are putting public money into private schools, then they need to be accountable for what they’re doing.”

She is also concerned about how academic levels will align if students switch from private to public schools at some point.

Weilage feels that children are not learning everything they need to know — and youth are not learning enough living skills.

“I feel like we’re not teaching kids how to work — how to support themselves,” she said — and, in some cases, to read and write. “As parents, we’re not teaching children how to read — we’re not reading to them when they’re young, we’re not teaching them how to write.”

Yet, children are learning what consumer goods are popular, Weilage said.

“Are we too busy teaching them about wants instead of needs?”

Youth need to learn more living skills — how to cook, how to manage money, etc., Weilage said.

“I know that’s not the schools’ responsibility,” she said. “It should be the parents’ — but I think parents kind of need that, too. We’re missing the boat if we’re expecting our children — by osmosis — to learn these things.”

Weilage does not like to see the federal government going further and further in debt, and she disagrees with Reynolds’ decision to ask for federal assistance for Davenport because of the collapse of a historic building that housed apartments. She thinks the money should come from those responsible for the building’s condition and for allowing people to live in it despite its condition.

“If somebody in Davenport didn’t do their job, why should the rest of the people in the country have to pay for it?” she asked.

Weilage does not like her tax money being given to people who are irresponsible.

“It’s the working people who are paying taxes and trying to do what’s right,” she said.

Weilage grew up in rural Council Bluffs and attended Lewis Central Community Schools, as did her husband and all of their children. As a child, she enjoyed spending time at her grandparents’ farm near Minden. She earned an associate degree in elementary education and social studies at Iowa Western Community College and worked briefly as a nurse’s aide at a nursing home, a technician at Glenwood Resource Center and various other jobs before deciding to go back to school.

“I realized, ‘I have to go to school — I have to get a degree — to do what I need to do in this life,’” she said.

Weilage went back to college at age 40 and finished her bachelor’s in elementary education through Buena Vista University’s center at Iowa Western. After that, she was an elementary classroom teacher for five years.

“I loved teaching, but I liked working with families more,” she said. “I really enjoyed the little ones.”

As a parent educator, she visited the homes of families with children ages zero to 5 for FAMILY Inc. for about 12 years. In 2015, she was named Parent Educator of the Year by the Parents as Teachers National Center.

Weilage is an Iowan through and through.

“I never have thought about leaving Iowa,” she said.

She had an opportunity after high school to take a mission job in Taiwan with sponsorship by her church, Weilage said.

“When it came right down to it, I couldn’t leave,” she said. “As I get older and I have time, I notice the beauty in things. I love the scenery. This is home.”

Weilage and her husband, Daryl, have three adult children — two daughters, who live in Alabama and Kansas; and a son, who lives in Council Bluffs and works with his father drilling wells. The couple has seven grandchildren.