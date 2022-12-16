DeSoto and Boyer Chute access limited this weekend due to hunts

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge roads beyond the visitor center will be closed this weekend because of an antlerless muzzleloader deer hunt.

The visitor center will remain open and accessible Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To accommodate visitors, visitor center hours will be expanded to include Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge will also be hosting an antlerless muzzleloader deer hunt. The refuge will be closed to all other public access through Dec. 18.

Archery units will remain open for archery hunters during the muzzleloader hunt, but archery hunters must wear blaze orange meeting state requirements. Nebraska hunters can participate in this deer hunt using either a Statewide Muzzleloader Permit or a Season Choice-Wahoo Unit permit. In addition, hunters are required to possess a signed copy of the Boyer Chute Refuge Hunting Regulation and Permit Brochure. These free brochures can be found online at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/boyer-chute/visit-us/activities/hunting or at the refuge kiosks.

The refuge facilitates hunts in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunting is used as a management tool to control the number of deer on the refuge. Hunting is one of six wildlife-dependent recreational uses on refuges, which also include wildlife observation, wildlife photography, fishing, environmental education and interpretation.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located south of U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Nebraska. Boyer Chute, managed by staff at DeSoto, is located east of Highway 75 near Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. Check our websites, www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto and www.fws.gov/refuge/boyer-chute for refuge updates. For more information, call 712-388-4800.